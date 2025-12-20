brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Final Injury Report for Eagles vs Commanders: Will Jalen Hurts & Laremy Tunsil Play in Week 16?

ByShivam Sinha

Dec 20, 2025 | 3:28 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Final Injury Report for Eagles vs Commanders: Will Jalen Hurts & Laremy Tunsil Play in Week 16?

ByShivam Sinha

Dec 20, 2025 | 3:28 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jalen Hurts walks into Week 16 with no injury designation, a full-go for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saturday trip to Washington after briefly scaring Philly fans with a lower-leg issue late in the win over the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have confirmed that All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil is out. Now, this NFC East matchup suddenly tilts toward a quarterback who’s protected and a team that isn’t.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Laremy Tunsil sustained an injury last Sunday against the Giants and could not play the remaining game. The five-time Pro Bowl tackle attempted to practice both on Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to do so.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn on Thursday clarified that “Tunsil tried to go at practice yesterday, and he’s just not there yet,” adding “We’ll hopefully get him back for the final game, but not for this one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunsil had started every game this season for Washington since joining the team in the offseason, playing on 90% of the team’s offensive snaps. Going into week 16, Brandon Coleman will replace Tunsil.

Good news for Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts avoided injury after taking a hard hit in Week 15. Running back Saquon Barkley, who reported a stinger earlier this week, got cleared to play after full practice Thursday. The Eagles’ offensive line also got healthier with tackle Fred Johnson (ankle) and guard Landon Dickerson (calf) both practicing fully.

But the Eagles still have problems on defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a top-10 pick from 2023, is out for the third straight game with shoulder issues. He’s recorded 32 tackles and two sacks this season when healthy. Six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson is also out for the fifth consecutive game with a foot injury and hasn’t played since mid-November

ADVERTISEMENT

Commanders pull the plug on Jayden Daniels for the season

Washington made a big move this week by shutting down Jayden Daniels for the rest of 2025. The franchise’s young star quarterback will no longer play this season, and Marcus Mariota will start instead. This shows how much Washington is already looking past the present and toward protecting its future under center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Daniels’ Week 16 “Out” tag comes at the end of a rough injury spiral that started when he dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow in a Week 9 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He suffered the injury with 7:39 left in that game while scrambling and being sacked near the Seattle 4-yard line, with his elbow bent back on the tackle.

In addition to the QB change, Washington’s defense is also falling apart. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL, and Trey Amos broke his fibula. That leaves the Commanders starting Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene, and Antonio Hamilton at cornerback. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion) and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) are also ruled out.

Top Stories

Josh Allen Makes Lifetime Buffalo Announcement as Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Receives Bills QB’s Clear Family Plan

Travis Kelce Reveals Real Reason Behind Decision to Snub the Media Amid Retirement Rumors

Major Chiefs Concern Surrounding Patrick Mahomes Revealed as Andy Reid Deals With Several Injury Woes

Dan Marino Says Being Franchise QB Isn’t for Everyone Amid Dolphins’ Decision to Bench Tua Tagovailoa

Jerry Jones Announces If Trevon Diggs Will Exit, Gives Final Verdict on Cowboys Head Coach

The Eagles have a healthy quarterback, their running back is ready, while the Commanders’ offense is falling apart. This game has suddenly become more significant for Philadelphia heading into the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved