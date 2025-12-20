Final Injury Report for Eagles vs Commanders: Will Jalen Hurts & Laremy Tunsil Play in Week 16?

Jalen Hurts walks into Week 16 with no injury designation, a full-go for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saturday trip to Washington after briefly scaring Philly fans with a lower-leg issue late in the win over the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have confirmed that All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil is out. Now, this NFC East matchup suddenly tilts toward a quarterback who’s protected and a team that isn’t.

Laremy Tunsil sustained an injury last Sunday against the Giants and could not play the remaining game. The five-time Pro Bowl tackle attempted to practice both on Wednesday and Thursday but was unable to do so.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn on Thursday clarified that “Tunsil tried to go at practice yesterday, and he’s just not there yet,” adding “We’ll hopefully get him back for the final game, but not for this one.”

Tunsil had started every game this season for Washington since joining the team in the offseason, playing on 90% of the team’s offensive snaps. Going into week 16, Brandon Coleman will replace Tunsil.

Good news for Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts avoided injury after taking a hard hit in Week 15. Running back Saquon Barkley, who reported a stinger earlier this week, got cleared to play after full practice Thursday. The Eagles’ offensive line also got healthier with tackle Fred Johnson (ankle) and guard Landon Dickerson (calf) both practicing fully.

But the Eagles still have problems on defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a top-10 pick from 2023, is out for the third straight game with shoulder issues. He’s recorded 32 tackles and two sacks this season when healthy. Six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson is also out for the fifth consecutive game with a foot injury and hasn’t played since mid-November

Commanders pull the plug on Jayden Daniels for the season

Washington made a big move this week by shutting down Jayden Daniels for the rest of 2025. The franchise’s young star quarterback will no longer play this season, and Marcus Mariota will start instead. This shows how much Washington is already looking past the present and toward protecting its future under center.

Daniels’ Week 16 “Out” tag comes at the end of a rough injury spiral that started when he dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow in a Week 9 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He suffered the injury with 7:39 left in that game while scrambling and being sacked near the Seattle 4-yard line, with his elbow bent back on the tackle.

In addition to the QB change, Washington’s defense is also falling apart. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL, and Trey Amos broke his fibula. That leaves the Commanders starting Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene, and Antonio Hamilton at cornerback. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion) and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) are also ruled out.

The Eagles have a healthy quarterback, their running back is ready, while the Commanders’ offense is falling apart. This game has suddenly become more significant for Philadelphia heading into the weekend.