Final Injury Report for Jets vs Jaguars: Will Justin Fields, Parker Washington Play in Week 15 Game?

As we edge closer to the playoffs, the question starts shifting towards the availability of the players. Sunday night features an exciting matchup as the New York Jets travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The Jets will be desperate for a win after an underwhelming season; however, the injury list, especially regarding Justin Fields‘ and Parker Washington‘s availability, could alter the script in this game.

After three days of practice, the Jets have confirmed that their quarterback will be out for the game against the Jaguars due to a knee injury. On the other hand, the Jaguars’ wide receiver is marked as questionable for the game on Sunday because of a hip injury.

The Jets appear to have suffered more due to their injuries. Apart from Fields, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa and tight end Mason Taylor are also out due to neck injuries. Neither of them participated in the practice. To add insult to injury, pun intended, Tyrod Taylor will also not play against the Jaguars due to a groin issue, and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas will be out due to a shoulder injury.

Their linebacker Cam Jones had full participation on Thursday and Friday, but is still listed as questionable for the game. He is joined in that list by tight end Stone Smartt. He had limited participation on Thursday but was fully participating on Friday.

The Jaguars should not have any excuses when they welcome the Jets, as highlighted in our Week 15 staff picks and predictions. With a 9-4 record this season, the only other questionable player for Liam Coen’s team is offensive line Walker Little. He is facing a concussion problem. However, Little had full participation on Thursday and Friday.

However, Coen insisted that the Jaguars stay focused when they host the Jets.

Liam Coen on facing the Jets

As a head coach of an NFL team, the most important match is always the next one. Coen reflected this in his statements during the Wednesday press conference.