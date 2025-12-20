Final Injury Report for Packers vs. Bears: Will Christian Watson & Rome Odunze Play in Week 16?

Essentials Inside The Story The Green Bay Packers are heading into Week 16 with a long list of injuries.

Packers' Head Coach Matt LaFleur had some positive words for his team.

The Chicago Bears' star players will be missing the Week 16 game.

With the postseason right around the corner, the Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is not just about the bragging rights, it’s also about the final push to make it to the NFL playoffs. The margin for error is pretty slim, considering the number of injuries both teams are facing.

The Packers fans will not be happy with this news, but Watson is questionable for the game due to a chest/shoulder injury. He did not participate in practice on Tuesday and had limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday.

Adding to Watson, running backs Chris Brooks and Josh Jacobs are also on the questionable list due to chest and knee/ankle injuries, respectively. Defensive linemen Brenton Cox and Kingsley Enagbare’s status is questionable for Week 16 due to a groin injury and illness, respectively. Additionally, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, offensive lineman Zach Tom, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, and safety Evan Williams are listed as questionable, too.

Furthermore, running back MarShawn Lloyd, defensive line Collin Oliver, tight end Josh Whyle, and guard John Williams will not play the game.

However, while speaking during the press conference, the head coach, Matt LaFleur, had some words of encouragement for the team and their fans.

“Encouraging,” LaFleur said. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to, obviously, medical decision about where he’s at on Saturday.”

However, the Bears also have their share of injuries. They have four players questionable and three players out for the game on Sunday. Head coach Ben Johnson knows that, but he insists he is focusing on the game.

Ben Johnson opens up on facing the Packers

The major concern for the Bears fans is Rome Odunze. He is still injured and will be out for the game due to his foot injury. The wide receiver did not participate in practice at all.

Apart from Odunze, wide receiver Luther Burden III and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga will not play the game. They have injuries to their ankle and hamstring, respectively.

Furthermore, the Bears listed defensive lineman Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Cole Kmet, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds as questionable for the game. However, the coach seemed to put his entire focus on the game against the Packers to make sure that they remain at the top of the NFC North:

“Our sole focus this week is beating the next opponent,” Johnson said via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “We’ve got a good team coming to town. There’s a lot at stake when you’re playing meaningful games in December. That’s all you could ever hope for. We’re really looking forward to this opportunity.”

The Bears enter this game with a win over the Cleveland Browns. The Packers aim to return to winning ways after the Broncos snapped their four-game winning streak. The last time these two teams faced each other was back in Week 14 when the Packers clinched the victory. Can the Packers pick up the win again?

