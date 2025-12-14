Final Injury Report for Packers vs. Broncos: Will Josh Jacobs, Pat Bryant Play in Week 15 Game?

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Denver Broncos from here. Starting this week, the schedule stiffens, beginning with a Week 15 matchup against the Packers. Denver has ridden a 10-game winning streak into this stretch, but keeping it alive will depend, as it usually does in December, on who’s healthy enough to play and who isn’t.

All things considered, the Broncos are in decent shape. They’ve ruled out only two players ahead of Sunday’s game in Green Bay. One is wide receiver Pat Bryant, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury after sitting out all three practices this week.

The rookie has quietly worked his way into the No. 2 receiver role over the past few weeks, making his absence noticeable, even if it isn’t headline-grabbing. Sean Payton said after Friday’s practice that Bryant probably could’ve pushed through if this were a playoff game.

But with Denver essentially locked into the postseason picture, there’s no reason to force it now. December is about managing bodies as much as anything else.

With Bryant out, the passing game shifts a bit. Marvin Mims should see more opportunities, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin could also pick up extra snaps and targets. The Broncos added Elijah Moore to the practice squad last week, another option if they need it.

The other confirmed absence is guard Ben Powers, who is still working his way back from a biceps injury. Payton described him as “getting there,” but not ready yet. Powers remains on injured reserve and has until Dec. 31 to return, so the team is clearly thinking long-term.

One name to monitor is right tackle Mike McGlinchey. He showed up on the injury report Friday as a non-participant with a shoulder issue and is listed as questionable. That’s something Denver will have to manage carefully, especially against a Packers front that can be disruptive.

There is some good news, though. Tight end and fullback Nate Adkins, who missed the last five games with a knee injury, is set to return. Defensive lineman D.J. Jones, who sat out last week with an ankle issue, is also good to go. Both practiced fully on Friday and weren’t given a game-status designation.

So, for the most part, Denver heads into Sunday in reasonable shape. But so do the Packers.

Matt LaFleur has some decisions to make

Matt LaFleur’s injury report is about as clean as you’ll see this late in the season. The Packers ruled out three players ahead of Sunday’s game against Denver, but nothing that wasn’t expected. MarShawn Lloyd, Collin Oliver, and Brenton Cox Jr are designated for return from injured reserve and were never realistic options to play this week anyway.

Beyond that, the list is manageable. Four players are listed as questionable, but every one of the 53 players on the active roster technically has a chance to suit up on Sunday. That hasn’t been the case very often this season, for Green Bay or for most teams around the league.

There’s also some welcome news in the secondary and at receiver. Slot corner Javon Bullard is set to return after missing last week’s game against the Bears. Receivers Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks are also back and expected to play, and both could see expanded roles against the Broncos. Jayden Reed is off the injury report entirely.

Not everything is settled, though. Running back Josh Jacobs is the biggest question mark. He’s listed as questionable with a knee issue after managing just one limited practice this week. This feels like something that could go right up to kickoff, depending on how his knee responds.

LaFleur has generally been cautious in these spots, and it would be surprising to see Jacobs pushed unless the staff feels completely comfortable.

Linebacker and core special-teamer Kristian Welch remains in concussion protocol and didn’t log a full practice this week. Lloyd also failed to practice on Friday. In theory, either could be cleared at the last minute if absolutely necessary, but the safer bet is that both remain sidelined.

All told, it’s a relatively calm week on the injury front for both teams.