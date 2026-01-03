Final Injury Report for Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Will Baker Mayfield, Rico Dowdle Play in Week 18 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story Mayfield cleared as playoff hopes hinge on one final Week 18 test

Panthers control destiny while Buccaneers need win plus Falcons loss

Injury reports elsewhere add uncertainty on both sides entering finale

On the final game day of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but Tampa Bay is still very much in the picture. Many fans want to know if their team will feature their star players for the decisive game, and their latest injury report has provided some answers. For the silver and pewter, all eyes are on Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, the Panthers’ concern centered on Rico Dowdle.

Despite battling through an injury in his non-throwing arm, it appears that Mayfield is good to go. He will enter Week 18 ready to lead the Bucs. Tampa Bay waited until late in the week to breathe easy. Early on, Mayfield carried a questionable label. Now, after stacking two full practices, the tone shifted. By Friday, the Buccaneers took his name off the final injury report. Given how important this game is to their playoff aspirations, the Buccaneers were expected to push to have Mayfield in the game.

Mayfield has been dealing with bumps since Week 12. That was the night he left the Rams game with a right shoulder issue. Mayfield did not return after halftime against Los Angeles. Still, he has not missed a start all season. That edge is why Buccaneers fans once floated his name in MVP talks, earlier in the season. That belief slowly began to fade as the season slipped, but they’re still very much in it despite last week’s loss to the Dolphins.

With Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Jalen McMillan all active, Mayfield looked sharp. He threw for 345 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in a narrow 20-17 loss to the Dolphins. The game marked his second-highest passing yardage total this year.

Mayfield was not the only name to watch this week. Tampa Bay still carried quiet concern elsewhere, with Jamel Dean and Anthony Nelson ruled out after missing all three practices. Calijah Kancey hovered in questionable territory despite trending upward late. Even with Mike Evans getting a rest day, the Bucs will be entering Week 18 managing their players. With everything on the line, the Bucs are trusting their quarterback one more time. Similarly, the Panthers’ injury report paints an interesting picture as well.

Panthers announce Rico Dowdle update for final regular-season game

Just days before the Week 18 clash with the Buccaneers, the Panthers walked out of the injury report stronger. Running back Rico Dowdle was cleared with no designation. With the division still in play, Panther Nation needed a reason to breathe, and this was it.

Earlier in the week, Dowdle could not take part in the walkthrough. That raised eyebrows. However, by Wednesday, he practiced in full. The Panthers expect him to be a part of the plan when the Bucs come to Bank of America Stadium.

This season, Dowdle has been a major part of the team. He has had 229 carries for over a thousand rushing yards for seven touchdowns in total. With a win pretty much guaranteeing a playoff spot, the team will be keen to have him in the squad.

Aside from Dowdle’s good news, Carolina’s Week 18 injury log tells a tougher story. Linebacker Krys Barnes and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton climbed back onto the field and logged full practices, but both still carry questionable tags into the finale. Two key contributors, guard Robert Hunt and wide receiver David Moore, looked like they might return earlier in the week only to remain sidelined and out for Saturday’s game. Meanwhile, the Panthers ruled out Claudin Cherelus and Robert Rochell entirely.

Everything now funnels into one final Sunday. A win puts the Panthers in control of their own fate, sealing the playoff door without needing help. For Tampa Bay, the path is narrower and harsher. The Bucs must take care of business and then wait, hoping New Orleans does what they cannot afford to see Atlanta avoid.