Final Injury Report for Panthers vs. Saints: Will Alvin Kamara, Jaycee Horn Play in Week 15 Game?

Fans have already seen the New Orleans Saints‘ struggle when their running back, Alvin Kamara, doesn’t play. So, ahead of the Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers, let’s check if Kamara will be coming back or not.

Kamara did not practice the entire week, forcing the head coach, Kellen Moore, to list him out of the game in their final injury report. He injured his knee and suffered an MCL sprainagainst the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 and has missed the last two games as well. However, they haven’t missed their superstar much as the rookie Devin Neal has stepped up.

In nine games, he has 50 carries for 178 yards and one touchdown. Since Week 13, he has 14+ carries and 47+ rushing yards in both games. He has 60+ scrimmage yards in three consecutive games, while Alvin Kamara recorded 60+ scrimmage yards in only 4 of 11 games. But that doesn’t mean Kamara hasn’t performed up to the standard.

The running back was way ahead of other players in the rushing game with 131 carries for 471 rushing yards and one touchdown. NFL injury expert Jesse Morse had earlier predicted Kamara to be out for 1-2 weeks, but said he needs a couple of more weeks to return. It means the Panthers will have one less headache to deal with. Their defense also got strengthened with Jaycee Horn’s return.

He was recovering from the concussion, but the head coach, Dave Canales, became confident about his health after the cornerback fully participated in the final two days of practice. He is set to return against the Saints. Horn is their interception leader (5) with six defended passes and 25 tackles (15 solo) in 12 games.

Kellen Moore misses another player after Alvin Kamara

While the Panthers get a boost on defense, the Saints’ offensive line is taking a hit. Right tackle Asim Richards will also miss the Week 15 game with an ankle injury. He also stayed away from the entire week of practice. In 13 games (four starts), he has played 35% offensive snaps (299) and 15% special teams snaps (47). So, his absence will be felt on the offensive line, but another player is giving him a headache about the defense.

Safety Justin Reid practiced in a limited capacity on the final two days of practice with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable on the injury report against the Panthers. In 13 games, he has proved his importance in defense with 60 tackles (33 solo), an assisted sack, four defended passes, and a single interception. The injury concerns in defense stretch into the Panthers as well.

Defensive end Tershawn Wharton is dealing with an injured hamstring, forcing Canales to list him as questionable. He has only played nine games (all starts) for 72% defensive snaps (405) and 9% special teams snaps (19). It’s a matter of prestige for the divisional rivals.

Both NFC South teams are already eliminated from the playoffs. But the Saints have only three wins, while the Falcons are ahead with five victories. Yet, Who Dat Nation hopes the team will add another win to their home record at the Caesars Superdome.