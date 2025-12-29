Final Injury Report for Rams vs. Falcons: Will Davante Adams, Drake London Play in Week 17 Game?

Monday Night Football brings a face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons for a game that feels different for both sides. While Atlanta enters with nothing on the line, Los Angeles is readjusting after its NFC West hopes vanished. Now, conference positioning is all that remains to fight for. But before the game kicks off, the focus shifts to both teams’ battered lineups. The burning question looms: Will wideouts Davante Adams and Drake London suit up for Rams vs. Falcons?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Rams’ latest injury report didn’t deliver relief, as Adams’ playing status remains doubtful. He didn’t even practice in the wake of his hamstring injury that he sustained during the Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. The non-contact injury came in the last quarter while the player was running a route, and then he collapsed to the turf. After evaluation, the team ruled him out, and he hasn’t played since then. As for London, his situation seems hopeful despite being listed as questionable.

The Falcons’ top receiver has been reeling from a strained PCL in his left knee since Week 11. But even then, he practiced in a limited capacity. In fact, head coach Raheem Morris confirmed he expects London to play on Monday night. Next, tight end Kyle Pitts also showed promise after his limited practice but has yet to receive an update. However, things are not looking up on the defensive side of Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III are both out, along with defensive lineman Sam Roberts. Meanwhile, the Rams are grappling with losses beyond Adams. The team will play without offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, who’s down with an ankle injury. On the defensive end, cornerback Josh Wallace will also miss the game in the wake of an ankle issue. Head coach Sean McVay earlier spoke about Wallace’s situation.

“…Nobody wants to play more than he does,” he said. “He just didn’t make quite the progress for the position he’s in for us to think that would be responsible.”

With everything factored in, the Rams vs. Falcons brings two different stories. For Atlanta, it’s about finishing strong. But for the Rams, it’s about survival in the conference race after elimination from the divisional title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important questions loom ahead of the Rams vs. Falcons game

The Rams’ hopes of winning the division came crashing down when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Now, their only motivation to keep fighting is to secure either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. For McVay, that kind of seeding difference has rarely changed his mindset. Now, the burning question remains: Will the coach protect elite players such as quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua against Monday Night Football?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After all, the Rams have nothing to lose in the NFC West. It’s an important question because the risk is obvious. One unnecessary injury to a big shot could finish their postseason run before it even begins. McVay has remained careful in such situations in the past. He has focused on keeping his roster healthy rather than chasing marginal advantages. At the same time, his team has a clear incentive to win.

If the Rams edge out both Atlanta and the Arizona Cardinals, they will lock in the No. 5 seed. It will lead to a first-round contest against the NFC South champion. However, a loss to the Falcons and a win over the Cardinals will complicate things. If the 49ers slip up, then it will open the door to the No. 6 seed. For now, McVay’s team turns its focus to the Rams vs. Falcons.