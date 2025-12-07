Final Injury Report For Saints vs Buccaneers: Will Mike Evans, Alvin Kamara Play in Week 14 Game?

Some games turn on explosiveness. Others turn on availability. Sunday’s Saints–Buccaneers matchup sits in the second category, and the final injury sheet leaves more questions than answers. Tampa Bay arrives with its stars trending up. New Orleans arrives without two of its most important players. The contrast shapes everything about this Week 14 divisional meeting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The central angle begins with the absences. The Saints ruled out Alvin Kamara due to a knee injury. He did not practice all week, removing any suspense about his status. Justin Reid (knee) and Taliese Fuaga (ankle) also landed on the inactive side. Those losses tighten New Orleans’ margin, especially with Chris Olave, who remains questionable due to a back issue. He practiced in a restricted capacity.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jan 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250112_jhp_fo8_0035

Across the field, Tampa Bay posted a more stable report. Baker Mayfield logged full participation with a shoulder issue and remains set to start. Bucky Irving also practiced fully after a shoulder concern. The Buccaneers’ defensive core mainly stayed intact. Haason Reddick worked on a limited basis, while Lavonte David logged limited work with an oblique injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

But they will be without Mike Evans, as Todd Bowles ruled him out for a sixth straight game. He practiced in a limited capacity and is expected back in Week 15. Chris Godwin also practiced in a limited capacity due to a fibula injury, but remains available for play. The group’s overall health gives Tampa Bay continuity entering the weekend.

Meanwhile, the matchup history favors the Buccaneers. They have won four of the past five meetings against the Saints. During that stretch, Tampa Bay scored 140 points while giving up 81. That trend pairs with New Orleans’ current injury losses, adding context to the challenge ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams have key contributors dealing with something, but the final sheet draws a clear line. Kamara is out. Olave is limited. Tampa Bay’s primary weapons are expected to play. The Saints must compensate for the missing production. The Buccaneers must capitalize on it. Sunday will show which side handles the imbalance better.

As the injuries shape Sunday’s matchup, another storyline is brewing in Tampa Bay: the long-awaited return of key receivers who could finally restore the offense to full strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Buccaneers’ WR room finally reunites

The Buccaneers have survived a bumpy first half of the season, piecing together a 7-5 record while cycling receivers in and out of the lineup. Their passing attack never settled, yet a rookie kept it from collapsing. Emeka Egbuka became the reliable option in a room that never stayed whole.

The story around him shifted this week. Tampa Bay finally saw movement on the injury front. Chris Godwin returned recently. Now Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have returned to practice after lengthy layoffs. The group hasn’t shared the field once this season, but the possibility is inching closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

McMillan sat out due to a neck injury in the preseason. Evans opened the year with a hamstring problem and later broke his collarbone. Throughout it all, Egbuka carried the load. He has 52 receptions, 791 yards, and six touchdowns in 12 games.

This week brought a different tone from him. Seeing the room nearly full again seemed to land. “It was amazing,” Egbuka said. He noted how the receivers operate like “best friends” and how each absence hits the whole group. Their shared practice time, he added, felt like “a blessing.”

Even so, the Bucs aren’t likely to rush Evans or McMillan into Week 14. The matchup with the Saints is manageable, and the team prefers caution. For now, Egbuka and Godwin will lead the passing game again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes remain steady. Tampa Bay still controls its NFC South path. A win over New Orleans on Sunday would widen the gap. The kickoff arrives at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bucs inch closer to the version they expected to be.