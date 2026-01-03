Final Injury Report For Seahawks vs. 49ers: Will George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey Play in Week 18 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story 49ers’ Kittle and McCaffrey injury status could decide NFC No. 1 seed

Week 18 clash looms with Seattle missing LT Cross, key backups uncertain

Rookies, backups, and concussion returns add X-factor to Saturday showdown

With the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage at stake, this showdown has all eyes on it. The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) and San Francisco 49ers (12-4) are all set to be in their Week 18 on Saturday night. The upcoming clash marks only the fourth time since 1975 that a final-week game guarantees the top seed. With so much at stake, the biggest question that the fans seek an answer to is the availability of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. Here’s a final and detailed injury report for the upcoming game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Will George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey play in the Week 18 game against the Seahawks?

Kittle suffered a torn hamstring in Week 1 vs. the Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve on September 9, 2025. He missed multiple games and was activated off IR on October 15. Most recently, Kittle sustained a mid-to-low ankle sprain against the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, causing him to miss the Week 17 game vs. the Bears and now remains unspecified for Week 18. His availability for Saturday’s matchup is uncertain. The tight end has been limited to 10 games over the season due to these injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kittle has 52 receptions for 599 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns throughout the season. His best performance came in his very last appearance, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts (December 22nd), wherein the 32-year-old secured 115 yards and 1 TD.

Christian McCaffrey, on the other hand, has dealt with back stiffness late in the 2025 season, missing at least one practice early in the week leading into the Seattle game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described the issue as not serious, adding a sigh of relief for the fans. He practiced fully later in the week and has no official game injury designation for the Week 18 matchup. Earlier in the season, he remained active and has not missed regular-season games due to injury in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing season has seen McCaffrey secure 303 rushing attempts for 1,179 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, with 96 receptions for 890 receiving yards. If his final game goes well, he could secure a rare 1,000-1,000 feat for any player in his position.

San Francisco 49ers–Injury Report (Week 18)

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Injured

None listed as Out

Unspecified

ADVERTISEMENT

Yetur Gross-Matos (Knee)

Kyle Juszczyk (Hip)

George Kittle (Ankle)

Christian McCaffrey (Back)

Upton Stout (Concussion)

Trent Williams (Hamstring)

Questionable

Ricky Pearsall (Knee, Ankle)

Keion White (Groin)

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle Seahawks – Injury Report (Week 18)

Injured

Charles Cross (Hamstring) – Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Unspecified

Josh Jones (Ankle, Knee)

Questionable

ADVERTISEMENT

Coby Bryant (Knee)

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left tackle Charles Cross, who is out with a hamstring injury and will miss his third straight game against the 49ers. Backup tackle Josh Jones is listed as questionable with knee and ankle injuries after participating in limited practice, and safety Coby Bryant is doubtful with a knee issue after missing the Week 17 game.

While on the positive side, wide receiver and returner Rashid Shaheed has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing fully. This indicates that he is on track to play. If Jones can’t go, undrafted rookie Amari Kight is expected to step in at tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers’ top-two stars are limping into a high-stakes showdown, and their Week 18 availability could tilt the NFC No. 1 seed. Kittle’s ankle and McCaffrey’s back are the ultimate X-factors. If either goes off, San Francisco’s path to home-field advantage gets a huge boost. On the flip side, Seattle’s missing Cross opens the door for an upset.