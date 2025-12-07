Final Injury Report For Texans vs. Chiefs: Will Patrick Mahomes, Will Anderson Jr. Play in Week 14 Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs head into Week 14 with a massive challenge ahead. They face the Houston Texans, who currently own the league’s top-ranked defense. That unit can shut down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and derail their playoff hopes. Still, the bigger concern for the Chiefs has been Mahomes’ availability in the game. However, now the final injury report might ease some concerns for the Chiefs Kingdom.

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Chiefs’ injury report recently because of a knee issue. Nevertheless, he was listed as a full participant in practice in the final injury report, so he is good to go for the Week 14 game. That comes as a huge relief because his presence changes everything for Kansas City. So far this season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,238 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

But does Patrick Mahomes have enough protection to survive this Texans front? That’s where things get tricky. The final injury report delivered tough news for the Chiefs’ offensive line. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, right guard Trey Smith, and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace did not practice this week. But when head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on December 5, he tried to strike a hopeful tone.

“As far as the injuries go, Roland-Wallace will end up being listed as out,” Andy Reid said. “We’re just waiting to see on the days here with Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor. But they are making progress, which is a positive.”

So, Roland-Wallace is officially out with a back injury. And it might cost him the rest of the season. That’s a tough pill to swallow for the Chiefs because he was finally gaining momentum as the slot defender in the big nickel packages.

Meanwhile, both Smith and Taylor remain doubtful, but they still have a chance to play in Week 14. Smith suffered low- and high-ankle sprains in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. He played 39 snaps before exiting. Then he missed the Week 13 game in which Taylor got injured. Taylor logged just 32 snaps before he hurt his triceps. Even with a long week of rest, he faces an uphill battle to suit up.

The Chiefs expect another update on Smith and Taylor closer to kickoff. But if neither plays, Patrick Mahomes’ job becomes even harder. Remember, Chiefs already lost tackle Josh Simmons to a dislocated and fractured left wrist in the Week 13 game. He landed on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until Week 18 at the earliest.

Now, going into a crucial road game with a banged-up offensive line is far from ideal for the Chiefs. Pass protection issues have been obvious all season in Kansas City. And now Patrick Mahomes will face a Texans defense that allows just 265.7 yards per game. So, can Kansas City really pull off a much-needed win? It may be easier said than done, particularly when Houston just got reinforcements at the perfect time.

Will Anderson Jr. set to play in Houston’s Week 14 game?

The Texans’ final injury report listed cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) as questionable. Meanwhile, linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) and safety Jaylen Reed (forearm) have been ruled out. But the good news for Houston is that edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is good to go.

Anderson did not carry any injury designation on the final injury report before the Week 14 game. He was upgraded to full participation in practice on December 5. Before that, he missed one practice last week with chest and shoulder issues. Even with the issues, Anderson had played 34 of 54 snaps against the Colts. But now, he will play on Sunday night healthier and motivated.

The Texans’ edge rusher is having a career year with 25 tackles and 10.5 sacks so far in the season. His career high is 11 sacks, so he could break that at any moment. But here’s where it gets interesting. With one sack on Patrick Mahomes in the Week 14 game, Will Anderson would pass Jadeveon Clowney on the Texans’ all-time sacks list. That’s a major milestone. So, with that in mind, Anderson will be ready to give the Chiefs his best shot on Sunday Night Football.