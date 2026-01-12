Final Injury Report for Texans vs. Steelers: Will Aaron Rodgers, Derek Stingley Jr. Play in Wild Card Game?

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers’ status quietly shapes Pittsburgh’s final practice decisions.

Derek Stingley Jr. remains central to Houston’s late-week evaluations.

Final reports clarify who matters most when lineups lock in.

Monday Night Football will see the Houston Texans face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Wild Card Round at Acrisure Stadium. Houston finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, holding 2nd place in the AFC South, while Pittsburgh entered the playoffs at 10-7 as the AFC North champion. The Texans have two of the players with the most sacks recorded in Danielle Hunter (15) and Will Anderson Jr. (12), while the Steelers are within the top 15 teams with the fewest points per game allowed at home (21.4) this season. However, one major question that haunts the chances is: Will both teams’ key players, like Aaron Rodgers, play in the upcoming matchup? Here’s a detailed final injury report for the upcoming clash.

Will Aaron Rodgers play against the Houston Texans?

Aaron Rodgers has been managing a wrist injury late in the 2025 regular season, an issue that placed him on the injury report heading into the AFC Wild Card round. The wrist problem did not force Rodgers to miss any games, and he continued to start and finish contests while receiving treatment during the week.

According to the latest report, Rodgers was a full participant in practice this week despite the wrist issue and is listed without a game designation ahead of the matchup against the Houston Texans. The QB finished the 2025 regular season with 3,322 passing yards, averaging 207.6 yards per game, while completing 65.7% of his throws. He threw 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Rodgers also contributed as a runner, totaling 61 rushing yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amid speculations of his future with the team, Aaron Rodgers mentioned that he will be evaluating the options post-season.

“I’m 42, and I’m on a one-year deal. You know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. That’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play — not a lot of options, but … I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play,” he said on December 31.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ final injury report

Full Participants (FP) – No Game Status Designation

Aaron Rodgers (QB) – Left wrist

Ben Skowronek (WR) – Hand

Christian Kuntz (LS) – Knee

T.J. Watt (LB) – Lung

Limited Participants (LP) – No Game Status Designation

Jonnu Smith (TE) – Glute

Cameron Heyward (DT) – NIR (Rest)

Returned to Full Practice After Missing Time

Jaylen Warren (RB) – Illness (DNP Thursday, FP Friday & Saturday)

Did Not Practice (DNP) – No Game Status Designation

Isaac Seumalo (G) – NIR (Rest)

Out

Isaiahh Loudermilk (DT) – Ankle

With Pittsburgh settled, the focus turns to Houston’s injury questions.

Will Derek Stingley Jr. play against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Derek Stingley Jr. is managing a new injury concern ahead of the AFC Wild Card matchup. The Houston Texans’ top cornerback has been dealing with an oblique issue late in the season. The injury surfaced during the regular-season schedule and led to Stingley being limited in practice earlier in the week. However, this didn’t hinder his consistency, and the team has handled his workload cautiously to avoid aggravation.

Oblique injuries are particularly sensitive for defensive backs due to the rotational demands of coverage and tackling. This makes his practice participation closely monitored. According to the latest injury report, Stingley progressed from limited participation to full participation in practice later in the week and does not currently carry a game-status designation.

Derek Stingley Jr. finished the 2025 regular season with 36 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, while also breaking up 15 passes and recording four interceptions. He added a forced fumble and even scored a defensive touchdown. Stingley appeared in all 17 games for the second straight season.

Houston Texans final injury report

Full Participants (FP) – No Game Status Designation

Denico Autry (DT) – Knee

Tytus Howard (OT) – Ankle

Kamari Lassiter (CB) – Ankle/Knee

Jamal Hill (LB) – Calf

Sheldon Rankins (DT) – Elbow

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) – Oblique

Austin Brinkman (LS) – Knee

Aireontae Ersery (OT) – Thumb

Limited Participants (LP) – No Game Status Designation

Trent Brown (OT) – Ankle/Knee

Questionable

Jaylen Reed (SAF) – Forearm

Out

Jawhar Jordan (RB) – Ankle

Ajani Carter (DB) – Hamstring

With both injury reports finalized, the Wild Card matchup shapes up as a near full-strength contest. Aaron Rodgers is set to lead Pittsburgh without restriction, while Derek Stingley Jr.’s clearance stabilizes Houston’s secondary against a veteran quarterback. Any lingering concerns now shift from availability to execution when the teams take the field Monday night.