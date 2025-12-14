Final Injury Report for Titans vs. 49ers: Will Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams Play in Week 15 Game?

The San Francisco 49ers went into the bye week happily on a three-game winning streak. As they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 15, the Niners Kingdom is beaming with confidence, with positive news about running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 49ers’ rushing leader was down with an illness but progressed through the week. He stayed away from practice on Wednesday, December 10, but practiced in a limited capacity the next day. And on Friday, he went through the full practice session, signaling his 100% healthy status. That’s a massive update.

In 13 games, Christian McCaffrey has 237 carries for 849 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He has stamped his dominance in the receiving corps as well. He leads with 85 receptions for 806 receiving yards and five scores. The running back is on his way to having a 1k+ rushing and receiving yards season.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCaffrey is one of the key people behind the Niners’ 9-4 record. Against the Titans, he will get the full support of his offensive linemen, who were missing left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams was resting and also missed the first day of practice. But he’s also set to play against the Titans after two full days of practice. The veteran has started all 13 games and played 99% offensive snaps (859). The three-time All-Pro has been their mainstay for the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Niners are dealing with five unspecified players.

The Niners are facing issues with the rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke (knee), who practiced on all three days. Two linebackers, Tatum Bethune (ankle) and Nick Martin (concussion), did not practice the entire week. Injury concerns are spread among the defensive linemen as well. Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) stayed away from practice, while Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) practiced in limited capacity on the final two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, the 49ers will play with a relatively healthy roster. On the other hand, the underperforming Titans are depleted due to several injury concerns.

Titans dealing with major absences ahead of Week 15 game

Linebacker Jalyn Armour-Davis is dealing with an injured Achilles and was designated out despite practicing in a limited capacity the entire week. In nine games, he has 32 tackles (17 solo) and two defended passes. But the interim head coach, Mike McCoy, has plenty of decisions to make before the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two players in the offense, center Lloyd Cushenberry III (foot) and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (neck), are questionable. While Cushenberry has played 99% offensive snaps (668) in 11 starts, Moore has played all 13 games with 93% offensive snaps (749).

Another guard, Kevin Zeitler, is questionable with a non-injury related (NIR) concern. He has played 98% offensive snaps (718) and 12% special team snaps (40) in 12 games. The defense is also hit with two players who are questionable on injury grounds.

Defensive end CJ Ravenell is dealing with a toe injury, while linebacker James Williams did not practice on the first two days due to an illness. But he practiced fully on the final day. The linebacker has played 12 games but has had a limited impact with six solo tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams healthy, the 49ers would like to win and stay in playoff contention. They’ve historically been great after bye weeks since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach. In 70 games after the bye, the team is 45-25, but bear in mind that they’re coming off their worst post-bye phase from last season, when they went 2-7 in the final nine games.

The Titans would want to take advantage of that and also improve their 2-11 record. But it will be hard for them with a banged-up roster this week.