Final Injury Report for Vikings vs. Cowboys: Will Trevon Diggs, Jake Ferguson Play in Week 15 Game?

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 6-6-1, and they will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 14. But now there are injury issues. Ten names on the Cowboys’ injury report. Now the question is, will Trevon Diggs be out there in Week 15?

No, he will not play next week. The All-Pro corner is still grinding through knee rehab. Yes, he made it back to practice earlier than expected. However, hope does not clear the injured reserve.

The front office did not pull the trigger ahead of the Vikings game. Trevon Diggs stays on IR. The decision now shifts to Week 16, when the Bolts roll into AT&T Stadium. Until then, the Cowboys’ secondary has to hold the line with what it has.

Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs has been vocal. He says he is “ready” to go. The mindset is there. The confidence never left. Still, head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants more time. He wants certainty.

The Cowboys did get extra prep days after playing on Thursday in Week 14. Even so, the staff believes caution beats urgency right now.

That last game still stings. Dallas got run over by the Lions, 44-30. For a moment, it felt final. Like the door had slammed shut. Then Monday night flipped the script. Philly fell to the Chargers. Just like that, a lifeline appeared.

Now, the mission is clear: win the remaining games. Now let’s look at Jake Ferguson’s injury situation.

Will Jake Ferguson play in the Week 15 game?

The Cowboys also have problems at tight end. Jake Ferguson popped up on the injury report with a calf issue. Add CeeDee Lamb staying in concussion protocol, and the concern grew louder. Both were limited on Wednesday. Still, early signs suggest this story may not turn dark.

“Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was working with Britt Brown today during a portion of practice open to the media,” posted Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt on X. Hoyt later noted Ferguson working hands-on with assistant strength coach Britt Brown. Resistance cords. Controlled movement. That usually means rehab, not shutdown. For Cowboys Nation, that felt like progress.

Because of that, optimism has started to creep in. Ferguson hurt the calf during the Week 14 Thursday night loss to the Lions. Yet he now looks on track for the Sunday night clash with the Purple and Gold. Seeing him work at practice suggests the injury is manageable. Still, Dallas has not officially cleared him. The staff could limit him or sit him. Just to be safe.

However, having Ferguson matters a lot. His numbers speak loudly. He has had 75 catches for 554 yards and has scored 7 touchdowns in 13 games this season. More importantly, he delivers trust. Dak Prescott leans on him. The Vikings struggle against tight ends. If Ferguson suits up, the edge swings back to the Big D.