Final Injury Report for Vikings vs Giants: Will J.J. McCarthy & Jaxson Dart Play in Week 16?

At MetLife Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants will showcase two of the most battle-tested rookie quarterbacks in the league. McCarthy is fully good to go after two strong games in a row, while Dart moves forward despite ongoing concussion questions that have plagued his rookie season. What impact will these two players create?

J.J. McCarthy is clear to play after emerging victorious in back-to-back games against playoff contenders. The second-year Vikings quarterback scored at least 20 fantasy points in both his last two outings and will lead Minnesota’s offense against a Giants defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to the position.

With Minnesota already eliminated from playoff contention, the team has prioritized getting McCarthy reps under center heading into next season, and he’s responded with visible improvement in decision-making and efficiency.

The Vikings’ QB’s latest performance featured a three-touchdown game against Dallas, demonstrating growth after posting 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across his first eight starts of the season.

For New York, Dart is lined up to make his tenth NFL start on Sunday despite a challenging rookie campaign. The first-round rookie has established himself as a legitimate fantasy option since taking over as the starter, posting 22.5 fantasy points per game while averaging 200.2 passing yards and 44.4 rushing yards alongside 13 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores.

Jaxson Dart‘s availability comes despite being pulled from last weekend’s loss to Washington for concussion evaluation, his fourth such incident in nine games this season, though he was ultimately cleared and returned to the field.

When asked about facing Minnesota’s elite defense, Dart acknowledged the challenge ahead, describing what awaits him as “just chaos” in reference to defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy scheme, which ranks league-leading at 48.9 percent this season.

Devastating roster injuries for the Vikings and the Giants

Both teams enter Week 16 bruised. For the Vikings, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard had shoulder surgery after their Week 15 win over Dallas and is now on injured reserve with safety Joshua Metellus.

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave is out after missing all three practices this week with a thigh injury. The O-line is also in trouble: left tackle Christian Darrisaw is out and on injured reserve after not practicing all week, and right tackle Brian O’Neill is questionable with a heel issue, even though he practiced in a limited way on Friday.

Running back Ty Chandler and tight end Gavin Bartholomew are still in their 21-day return windows from injured reserve and are listed as questionable, so their status for Sunday is up in the air.

The Giants are dealing with their own big losses. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is still out after hurting his shoulder back in Week 10 against the Bears. Left tackle Evan Neal has been ruled out, too, after feeling soreness following his first practice since his return window opened.

Inside, defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches will miss the game with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Beaux Collins remains unavailable while working through concussion and neck issues during his return window. On top of that, cornerback Art Green, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, cornerback Rico Payton, and guard Joshua Ezeudu are all questionable, so the Giants will be waiting until close to kickoff to know exactly who they have.

Both teams limp into Week 16, but their rookie quarterbacks still have a chance to steal the spotlight. How McCarthy and Dart handle this chaos could shape what each franchise does at quarterback in 2026.