Final Patriots Injury Report: Mike Vrabel Rules Out Starter as Drake Maye’s Offense Suffers Big Setback

Essentials Inside The Story The New England Patriots step into the AFC Championship with major injury concerns.

Wide Receiver Mack Hollins remains questionable for the Broncos game.

Denver Broncos also has a long list of injuries.

Despite having one of their most successful seasons in seven years, the New England Patriots might not have the upper hand heading into their AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos. Some serious injury concerns, which might prove to be a major setback for Mike Vrabel‘s team.

While speaking to the media, Head Coach Mike Vrabel revealed that Harold Landry will be missing the Broncos game, while a few others are still questionable.

“Landry will be out,” Vrabel said. ” Mapu, Carlton Davis, and Mack Hollins will be questionable.”

Linebacker Harold Landry had been dealing with his knee injury for weeks, and he didn’t attend the Patriots’ practices this week before being ruled out of the game. It would be a big blow for the Pats as he has been a starter this season, playing both playoff games and completing 4 total tackles.

Another linebacker, Marte Mapu, has been battling a hip injury. While he skipped two practice sessions, he did light practice on Friday. He has a questionable status, although he isn’t a regular starter.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III remains in the concussion protocol after an injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the divisional-round win over the Texans. He participated in light practice on Wednesday and Thursday, whereas he did full practice on Friday. His status also remains questionable, according to coach Vrabel. As a starter, he registered a total of 7 tackles in the previous playoff games.

With the Defense losing some of its top stars to injury, the offensive line might need to work overtime to help the Pats pick up the win. But that too might be a herculean task, as a Wide Reciever is also on the injury list.

The wide receiver, Mack Hollins, has been coping with an abdominal injury. Despite having a light practice session on Thursday and a full one on Friday, he is still doubtful against the Broncos. He suffered the injury in Week 16 and was forced to miss the playoff games. He had an impressive regular season, recording 550 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Landry spearheaded the Patriots‘ defense with 8.5 sacks this season. His injury might favor the Broncos. With that being said, Landry’s replacement would most likely be Anfernee Jennings, who has played 14 games this season and recorded 26 total tackles and 2 sacks.

Looking back at the offensive side of things, Vrabel is hopeful to see Hollins on the field against the Broncos because the WR secured 46 catches this season before his injury. But if he is ruled out, Efton Chism may continue his role as the replacement. Led by Drake Maye, the Pats offense has the firepower, but Hollins will certainly be missed. Just like Mike Vrabel, Sean Payton has some injury concerns as well.

Bo Nix injury headlines Broncos’ growing injury concerns against the Patriots

The Patriots’ Sunday opponent is also dealing with similar setbacks, with the most notable being the absence of their starting quarterback, Bo Nix. He suffered a fractured bone in his right ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the season. The backup quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, is his replacement, who has yet to start a game this season.

The second-year QB was the driving force behind the Broncos’ offense, recording 3931 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Had he remained injury-free and played, his match-up with Drake Maye would have been special this Sunday.

Besides Bo Nix, the absence of running back J.K. Dobbins would be another major blow for head coach Sean Payton. After missing the past eight games due to a foot injury, he did light practice this week, hinting at a return, but he is listed ‘out’ ahead of the big game. He may make a wild-card entry to the roster if the Broncos reach the Super Bowl.

Other than that, wide receiver Troy Franklin is questionable with a hamstring injury, whereas Alex Forsyth is also doubtful with an ankle injury.

While the Broncos have a major setback without their QB1, the Patriots have more stars on the injury list. The last time the Pats reached this stage was in 2019, and they went on to win the Super Bowl as well. But will they be able to repeat history despite the injuries?