Final Seahawks Injury Report: Headaches for Mike Macdonald as Sam Darnold Faces Doubts on Offense

The Seattle Seahawks are facing their biggest game in years, but a cloud of doubt hangs over their offense as quarterback Sam Darnold‘s health remains a pressing concern for head coach Mike Macdonald. Sam Darnold is dealing with an oblique strain, and questions around his health are haunting the team’s winning chances. Here’s everything you need to know about the QB’s current status.

The NFL’s official website reported that Sam Darnold will head into the NFC Championship Game without an injury designation. After Friday’s practice, the quarterback mentioned that he’s feeling “really good,” even though he was limited in sessions as a precautionary measure.

“I feel really good,” Darnold said. “Feeling really good this whole week. I feel like the process is going right along where it should be, so I feel really good for Sunday.”

The Seahawks’ HC acknowledged the team managed Darnold’s workload. He opted not to have him make every throw in practice to keep him prepared for Sunday night.

This was a major development compared to last week, when Darnold’s name appeared on the injury report before Seattle’s Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers. Thanks to a 95-yard opening kickoff return by Rashid Shaheed and a dominant performance by the defense. Darnold finished that night 12-of-17 for 124 yards and a touchdown before backup Drew Lock took over in the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Recent reports indicate it is highly likely that Sam Darnold will start the championship game against the Rams. Additionally, several other players from the Seahawks also remain on the injury report, highlighting more concerns for the team’s overall strength ahead of the opportunity they scored after more than a decade.

Out

Chazz Surratt (LB)

Surratt has officially been ruled out due to an ankle injury. While he logged full participation in practice, the team opted to shut him down for game action. He appeared in 10 games this season, contributing mainly on defense and special teams.

Doubtful

Amari Kight (OT)

Kight is listed as doubtful after missing practice entirely this week with a knee issue. His absence limits Seattle’s depth along the offensive line, making his availability unlikely on Sunday.

Questionable

Josh Jones (OL)

Jones is managing a knee injury, but practiced fully. Despite limited game action this season, his full participation suggests he has a real chance to suit up.

Robbie Ouzts (FB)

Ouzts remains questionable with a neck injury after limited practice reps. He’s played in four games this season and could be a game-day decision.

Besides injuries, the weather conditions for the NFC Championship game also favor the Seahawks as they remove variables that often affect late-season games in the Pacific Northwest. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT with partly cloudy skies, a temperature around 42 degrees, wind below 2 mph, and less than a 10 percent chance of precipitation. With no rain or wind expected, passing, kicking, and ball security should not be impacted.

That puts pressure directly on performance. Sam Darnold struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 with four interceptions, but in similar clean conditions in Week 16, he led a 38–37 comeback win with sharp execution in the fourth quarter and overtime. With the weather not being a factor, it still remains to be seen if Darnold makes it happen or continues to see the “ghosts” against the Rams.