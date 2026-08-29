Final Suspect in Chiefs Super Bowl Rally Shooting Faces 14 New Charges

February 14, 2024, was supposed to be another victory lap for Kansas City. Instead, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII celebration went from confetti to gunfire in a matter of seconds. One person was killed and more than 20 others were injured after shots erupted near Union Station. More than two years later, the case is still far from over, and Lyndell Mays, the last adult still facing a murder charge, has now been hit with 14 additional felony counts.

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“This superseding indictment keeps each one of those charges and adds seven counts of second-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child,” the prosecutor said. “We brought this indictment forward because the evidence and the law supported these additional charges. Each of the endangering counts is a Class B felony carrying five to 15 years in prison.”

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After the new charges were announced, KCTV5 spoke to Mays’ father. He said he was surprised and upset by the news and that his family is still trying to understand and deal with the situation.

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To understand how Mays became the only adult still facing a murder charge, the case goes back to the day of the shooting.

February 14, 2024:

It began with an argument near the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. Investigators said Lyndell Mays, then 23, allegedly pulled his handgun and fired first, prompting others, including 18-year-old Dominic Miller and Terry Young, to return fire.

It began with an argument near the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. Investigators said Lyndell Mays, then 23, allegedly pulled his handgun and fired first, prompting others, including 18-year-old Dominic Miller and Terry Young, to return fire. February 20, 2024:

Within days, the investigation turned into a murder case. Mays and Miller were charged with second-degree murder and related weapons offenses, with authorities maintaining that Mays had been the first to open fire.

Within days, the investigation turned into a murder case. Mays and Miller were charged with second-degree murder and related weapons offenses, with authorities maintaining that Mays had been the first to open fire. March 2024:

The case soon widened further when Terry Young became the third adult charged with second-degree murder. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Young firing his weapon during the exchange.

The case soon widened further when Terry Young became the third adult charged with second-degree murder. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Young firing his weapon during the exchange. March 9, 2026:

Nearly two years later, the case began moving in a different direction. Prosecutors dropped Miller’s murder charge, citing difficulties under Missouri’s self-defense laws, and he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon before receiving a two-year sentence.

Nearly two years later, the case began moving in a different direction. Prosecutors dropped Miller’s murder charge, citing difficulties under Missouri’s self-defense laws, and he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon before receiving a two-year sentence. April 2026:

Young followed a similar path a month later. His murder charge was also dropped, and he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon, receiving a two-year sentence with credit for time already served in county jail.

Young followed a similar path a month later. His murder charge was also dropped, and he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon, receiving a two-year sentence with credit for time already served in county jail. May 2026:

That credit meant neither man remained in state prison for long. Young spent only about two days there, while Miller was released after just a few hours, leaving Mays as the only adult still facing a murder charge.

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The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 24 people were shot, including Mays and Miller. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was the only person killed. She was a local radio DJ, a mother of two, and the host of “Taste of Tejano” on KKFI.

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The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said 24 people were shot, including Mays and Miller. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was the only person killed. She was a local radio DJ, a mother of two, and the host of “Taste of Tejano” on KKFI.

Jacob Gooch, who was shot at the rally along with his son, believes the new charges add more depth to the case and will help his family get justice.

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“It’s a good thing that he’s not just getting off with a slap on the wrist,” Gooch said on KSHB 41. “I don’t wish harm or anything, but I just want justice out of the situation. My foot got shot; my ankle went through my foot. My son’s starting his football season this year. He still has that bullet in his foot.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said that prosecutors are mainly focused on helping the victims and their families get justice.

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“We remain committed to pursuing justice for every person harmed that day, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, whose life was taken,” Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in an Aug. 28, 2026 press release. “All victims and their families are at the center of our work, and we’re committed to holding Mr. Mays accountable.”

But the 2024 rally shooting was not the first deadly incident connected to a Chiefs event or the area surrounding Arrowhead Stadium.

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Chiefs Gatherings Have Turned Tragic Before

In December 2013, a man died after a fight in the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium while the Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Denver Broncos. Police said the fight started when a man returned to his car and found another person inside. A struggle followed, and the man later collapsed.

The victim was Kyle A. Vanwinkle, 30, from Smithville, Missouri. The fight happened shortly before 5:20 p.m. Paramedics treated Vanwinkle and took him to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

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The 2013 incident happened exactly one year after another tragedy involving the Chiefs. On December 1, 2012, Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher killed his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins. He then went to the Chiefs’ practice facility and died by suicide.

The same parking lot had also seen another shooting in September 2012. A gunman shot a Kansas City Royals employee in the stomach.

The gunman then returned to his car and died by suicide. The parking lot is shared by Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

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Though the 2024 incident is way more tragic, the Chiefs’ games have been a spot for crime for a very long time.