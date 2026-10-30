“Finally Started Going to Counseling”: Bills Legend Jim Kelly’s Wife Jill Opens Up on Mental Toll Amid Battle With Depression & Trauma

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly became an icon in the NFL community after he led his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. The former quarterback retired in 1997 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. However, off the field, he and his wife Jill Kelly underwent years of trauma and marital troubles, stemming from their son Hunter’s death and Kelly’s unfaithfulness. After almost two decades, Jill opened up about her healing journey on social media.

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Jill Kelly posted a carousel of images on Instagram on October 29, explaining how both she and Jim battled their trauma through counseling and having faith in God.

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“I waited for decades and finally started going to counseling a few years ago to work through a lot of pain, grief, fear, anxiety, depression and trauma…and pretty much everything else,” Jill wrote in the caption of the post. “For whatever reason, I felt led to share some of my notes from today!!”

The images she included in her post contained encouraging messages for people going through a tough time, which she felt could guide them towards healing. Her caption also captured her trust in God’s mercy, which she revealed had helped her deal with the trauma of losing her son and her marriage almost falling apart.

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“God really is GOOD! No matter what,” Jill added. “Knowing this doesn’t always take away the pain, but it definitely helps me to see heartbreak through His love and that changes everything!”

The encouraging messages she shared included pleas to redirect fears and worries into hope and love for God, emphasizing that He always had a plan. She also appealed to her viewers to be their most “authentic” selves, as God destined them to be. She also included a list of ways to focus on healing, one day at a time.

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“WHAT DOES LOVE LOOK LIKE TODAY… Focus on TODAY… Maybe it means taking a deep breath. Sending a text. Making that phone call. Being still. Listening and Giving my undivided attention. Letting go of the need to be right. Putting someone else’s needs before my own. Choosing my words carefully. Praying. Showing up when it would be easier not to.”

The message stressed that it was the little things that counted. Seemingly mundane actions like making a call or showing up for a loved one were immensely important, along with being a compassionate and selfless human being.

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Jill’s post also comes just months after the Bills Hall of Famer was hospitalized with a stroke in May. Nicknamed “Kelly Tough” by his family, the 66-year-old has had several health scares over the years, including surviving a plane crash and being diagnosed with cancer multiple times.

While appearing on the ‘Nuff Said with Bob Koshinski’ podcast in September, he described how his wife had continued to pray for him when he was in the hospital after his stroke.

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“I had it during Easter. I don’t even remember being in the hospital,” Kelly said. “I was in the hospital for four days, three nights. And I think it was even Buffalo General. But I don’t remember any of those times. I don’t remember hardly anything that happened. But you know what? She continued to pray, and I feel great right now.”

This is not the first time Jill Kelly has spoken out about her journey. Jill, who is an author, speaker, and advocate, co-founded the Hunter’s Hope Foundation with Jim in 1997 as a tribute to the couple’s infant son Hunter, who was diagnosed with a rare, fatal genetic disorder called Krabbe Leukodystrophy. Hunter passed away in 2005 from the condition at the tender age of eight.

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She is also a prolific author who has written several best-selling books on faith, family, and grief, all based on her personal experiences. While her 2010 book, ‘Without a Word: How a Boy’s Unspoken Love Changed Everything’ focused on the sharp contrast between the Kelly family’s public fame and private emotional struggles following Hunter’s diagnosis, the 2013 title ‘Etched…Upon My Heart: What We Learn and Why We Never Forget’ is an introspective collection of messages and lessons, aimed at encouraging those struggling to navigate motherhood, grief, and loss by turning to faith.

Jill Kelly has also talked about her journey on various podcasts, raising awareness about Christian faith, family resilience, and the importance of mental health. She also regularly co-hosts The Immeasurably More Podcast with her daughter Erin Kelly-Bean, covering topics like overcoming anxiety, coping with severe family heartbreak, and handling deep emotional struggles through faith.