Thanksgiving was supposed to be a joyous holiday for Cowboys fans. However, they left the Eagles game sick to their stomach, after the rivals launched a shock comeback to win the matchup 39-38. Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant now wants team owner Jerry Jones to clean house.

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“Yeah, Jerry, everybody got to get the f*** up out of here, man,” he said in a video on X. “F*** that. That’s completely unacceptable. … Fire everybody. Fire them all.”

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Bryant didn’t wait for the final kick to start calling for jobs, having already warned that a loss meant Jones needed to take action.

“Man… if we lose this game… Jerry Jones needs to fire every f****** body!” Bryant tweeted much before the video.

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It’s easy to see why Bryant has had it with this team. Dallas led with 21 points right before the end of the third quarter against an Eagles team missing Jalen Hurts. Joe Milton then led a historic comeback, the largest ever recorded in a Thanksgiving game. In the fourth quarter alone, the Eagles racked up 22 points.

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The Eagles flipped the momentum with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Special teams had yet another miss when Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer will have to answer some uncomfortable questions. Defensive gaps showed yet again, as Milton threw two deep touchdown passes, finishing the night with three total passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Then, there is also the call everyone is arguing about. With 55 seconds left and the Eagles out of timeouts, Schottenheimer went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39 instead of punting, which could have set the Eagles deep in their territory.

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Instead, Prescott was sacked. In the ensuing Philadelphia possession, Jake Elliot brought in the victory with a 59-yard field goal. Only two seconds were left on the clock.

Tom Brady described the night in the perfect way: “This is absurd!”

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However, for now, Jerry Jones is not interested in making any changes.

“I wouldn’t anticipate that, no,” he said, when asked about making any coaching changes before the next game, per Nick Harris. “At this juncture, we can give ourselves a better chance to win these coming games. And be more competitive, in my mind, without coaching changes at this time.”

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This was a Philadelphia team that also lost Saquon Barkley to a stinger and cornerback Cooper DeJean to a concussion along the way. The Eagles have now won two straight after a seven-game losing streak. Head coach Nick Sirianni was fired up after the game.

Cowboys fans were already calling for Schottenheimer to be fired. Upset losses to Baltimore, Tampa Bay, and Arizona have done plenty for them to lose faith in him. The heat sure is turning up, as Dallas’ playoff hopes hang by a thread.

“I don’t worry about that,” Schottenheimer said after the game when asked about his job security. “I worry about the guys in that locker room. That doesn’t affect me.”

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It’s not like Jerry Jones isn’t frustrated. On multiple occasions this season, Jones has been seen frustrated while watching Dallas games in the stadium. After the loss to the Buccaneers (who were winless before facing Dallas), he said he was “extraordinarily disappointed.” However, his stance on Schottenheimer remains unchanged.

He had previously backed the head coach and said he’s not keen to make a change during the season, having done so only once before (Wade Phillips). But unlike the former HC, Schottenheimer is in his second season as head coach after posting a 7-9-1 finish in his first. Phillips had taken the Cowboys to two postseason appearances before he was fired.

How long will Jones have this patience for Schottenheimer? Only time will tell.