Fired After Just One Season As OC, Kevin Patullo Claims He Built the Eagles ‘From the Ground Up’

Kevin Patullo was unceremoniously let go by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026. It was a sad end to a very interesting journey, since it only lasted for one year. But even though Patullo is no longer associated with the team, he still likes to take credit for the team’s standing today.

“I think really just coming in with Nick in 2021 and building that whole entire program from the ground up, I was the first one there with him,” Patullo recently told the media. “We made a lot of the hires, we set the organization in places, as far as culture, what kind of players we wanted, what kind of offense we wanna develop around guys.

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“So just being a part of something from basic ground zero until two Super Bowls and we win one. That’s a big piece of it.”

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Patullo came to the Eagles after they finished with a disastrous 4-11-1 in 2020. The team had a new head coach in Nick Sirianni, who was Patullo’s offensive coordinator when they were at the Indianapolis Colts. Their offensive successes there made it natural for Sirianni to bring Patullo on board at Philadelphia, who began as the passing game coordinator. The rapport between them and the complete turnaround they had orchestrated in the Eagles by 2024 got Patullo the OC job as well. But it was just not meant to be for him.

Many argue that he ran the offense to the ground. The Eagles’ offense, in their Super Bowl-winning season, was scoring 27.2 points per game. In 2025, this number dropped to 22.3 points per game. The offense still had its best playmakers in Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley. But this side of the ball looked nothing like it did just the year before. There was no creativity in this offense, and the run game was absent. This was not what fans expected out of the man who was tabbed as the team’s “unsung hero” during the Super Bowl by Kenny Pickett.

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Regardless of the abrupt end to this part of his career, Kevin Patullo did have some highs with the team. He did help Sirianni spark some life into this team, and went on to script back-to-back, commanding, winning seasons for the Eagles. But when it was his turn to take charge, Patullo fumbled. Jalen Hurts chose not to endorse him when asked if he wanted to see the coach back. Perhaps it was way too early for Patullo to take the lead so early on, especially for an offense as electric as the Eagles.’

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sirianni was open to keeping Patullo at a different position on his staff. But the latter chose to move to the Miami Dolphins, where he is now the pass game coordinator. Perhaps Patullo chose the move because the pressure was going to be a lot less here.

Kevin Patullo had a lot of responsibilities in Philadelphia

There’s a reason why we’re encouraged not to carry too many eggs in a basket. That is what Patullo revealed he was doing at Philly, which complicated his already testy position as a first-time OC last year.

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“I think really all my five years in Philadelphia, I had such a handle on a lot of different things,” he said. “Assistant head coach, and then I was part OC throughout my whole entire time there, and even last year, I was so heavily involved in a lot of things.

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“… Being able to experience that is probably the biggest thing that I can take with it. Just understanding like it’s all about the players. You got to put them in a position to be successful. Whoever it is, no matter who the player is. You got to do everything you can for them to put them in a position to be successful. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Patullo did a great job in the Philly offense when he didn’t have the added responsibility of coaching an offense. He had excellent players in Hurts, Smith, Brown, and Barkley, all of whom thrived in offenses that had some inputs from Patullo. But after a season so disappointing as last year’s, something had to give. Philadelphia could have given him another chance, but the staff didn’t want to risk another year for Patullo to find his footing as an OC. Perhaps, someday in the future, he gets to build another team from the ground up.