Fired by FOX, Emmanuel Acho Pushes Back Against Criticism for His New Game Show After Disappointing Start

Last July, Emmanuel Acho saw his Fox Sports 1 daytime show, The Facility, removed from the network’s lineup. The program had apparently been struggling with declining viewership, and so, it was difficult for FS1 to justify financially. But rather than stepping away from the spotlight, Acho shifted his attention to a controversial venture in 2026 – the Enhanced Games.

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It’s a multi-sport competition that openly permits athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision. Serving as co-lead studio anchor alongside Jennifer Stehlin, Acho found himself at the center of a heated debate surrounding the event. On Memorial Day, Acho took to social media to defend the Games against growing criticism, especially after several athletes competing without PEDs managed to outperform competitors who were openly using them.

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“Seeing a lot of chatter about the Enhanced Games, and here’s the truth: Both sides of the moral aisle should feel better today, having witnessed the Games, than they did yesterday.” Emmanuel Acho noted on X, “The Enhanced Games proved that drugs don’t work unless the athletes do the work. Some athletes didn’t come close to their personal bests. This isn’t because the drugs don’t work, but rather because drugs can only do so much in a two-month time span.

“Now, for those eager to see how far human potential can really go, the Enhanced Games put that on full display,” he added. “There were 14 personal bests and 42 athletes, several of whom delivered performances that sparked conversations about what’s possible. Also, let’s put some more respect on *World Records.* 2 months of drug use likely won’t make you greater than anyone that has ever lived, unless you were already close.”

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For the record, the event was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 24. It brought together all the athletes chasing a new world record. Unlike swimming, weightlifting and track that strictly ban doping, the Enhanced Games aimed to witness how competitors would perform using PEDs. It was more or less designed to see how much athletes can push their limits without regular restrictions.

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This event was dubbed “Olympics with steroids” by many netizens, even though not all the participants chose to use PEDs. And for the ones who did, the substances were reportedly taken under strict medical supervision, with organizers claiming the focus was on monitored and controlled usage rather than unsafe doping.

For the ‘sports purists,’ in Acho’s words, he also shared how Hunter Armstrong stayed entirely drug-free and still managed to beat the ones who were on PEDs.

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He won the men’s 50-meter backstroke with a time of 24.21 seconds. The Olympic gold medalist also walked away with a $250,000 prize for his performance. Many expected athletes using drugs to dominate the competition and chase world records. Instead, Armstrong showed that years of hard work, discipline, and natural talent could still come out on top at one of the most controversial sporting events in recent memory.

Overall, the event generated substantial traction online. These Games streamed free on Roku, YouTube and Twitch. The YouTube stream reportedly drew roughly 800,000 viewers. Acho stated that more than $7 million was paid out to the athletes.

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The Enhanced Games became one of Emmanuel Acho’s biggest public media appearances since FS1 canceled The Facility. But long before stepping into sports media, Acho also spent a few years in the NFL.

All about Emmanuel Acho’s time in the NFL

Emmanuel Acho was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft after putting together a strong four-year run with the Texas Longhorns. He spent four seasons in the league, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, before stepping away from the league in 2015.

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Not long after his playing career ended, Acho smoothly transitioned into sports media, joining the Longhorn Network as an analyst in 2016 and beginning the next chapter of his career in broadcasting.

Earlier this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ former running back Leonard Fournette took a shot at Acho for his seemingly underwhelming professional career. To that, Acho slammed back at him.

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“Let’s not talk about NFL careers (@_fournette) because if we’re being honest (top 5 pick), we both had disappointing ones; there’s a reason you’re holding a mic now. So let’s talk about your take,” he said. “Obviously my career [was] not good at all … backup, all the things. But I was a sixth-round pick. I probably should have been.”

With his response, Emmanuel Acho seemed to acknowledge that neither he nor Leonard Fournette fully reached the kind of NFL careers they may have once envisioned for themselves.