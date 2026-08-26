Fired by KNBR Amid Cancer Battle, Greg Papa Lands New Job to Continue 49ers Coverage

Greg Papa never needed a helmet or a jersey to understand what a comeback feels like. The legendary broadcaster has already fought through a tough battle with leukemia, only to later find himself cut by KNBR. Now, after everything he has been through, Papa has a new title in his sights: ‘Comeback Performer of the Year.’ And if anyone has earned the right to chase it, it’s him.

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Now, the Bay Area broadcaster is ready to step back behind the microphone. His next chapter is at NBC Sports Bay Area, giving Papa a new home and another chance to make his voice heard.

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“I’m still sorting out what I’m going to be able to do physically,” he told SFGATE on Monday, and just the next day, NBC Sports Bay Area announced Papa’s expanded role for the 49ers season. It was inevitable.

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After all, Papa’s return to the 49ers’ orbit was already underway. He has been dropping in each week on Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan’s ’49ers Talk’ podcast and has also become a regular presence on the streaming show ’49ers Now.’

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But his new role at NBC goes beyond those appearances. During the 49ers season, Papa will join the pregame and postgame shows, too. And it goes without saying he is happy about the opportunity.

“The NBC people have been great to me,” Papa informed SFGATE. “Last year when I was not well and missed a lot of the assignments, they still took care of me, and they didn’t have to. They’ve always been great to me there, and this role will be great.”

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Papa has spent the past year fighting for his life against leukemia. The battle included a 78-day hospitalization and an encounter with an episode of pneumothorax. To make matters worse, KNBR decided to lay him off while he recovered from a successful bone marrow transplant.

But just weeks after the heartbreak, the 63-year-old radio icon is back on the Bay Area airwaves. The new opportunity with NBC reflects Papa’s relationship with the network. He even went ahead to praise the network for its continuous support while he was sick and for keeping him involved even though he missed multiple assignments in the 2025 season.

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“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to be involved and talk about the team and with people I love and trust and, you know, get back into it a little bit. So yeah, there was no reason not to be involved. It’s a great setup.”

However, returning to the broadcasting studio won’t be easy for Papa, even though his hematologist cleared him for radio work. The battle against pneumothorax forced the doctors to install chest tubes on both sides to prevent his lungs from collapsing. On top of that, he needs to take care of his environment in order to avoid graft-versus-host disease. But it’s not just the medical aspect that he needs to worry about.

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He has already missed the preseason and will likely miss a few more in the upcoming season. Yet, Papa confessed that simply being around the team later in the season and watching the games would be a healing process for him.

After all, just a few weeks back, he confessed that “cancer is unfair.” The disease had already drained him physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually before the KNBR layoff struck him financially. Because he does not get paid when he is off the radio, managing the home care and medication expenses became difficult. He noted that one particular medicine cost $5,000 per bottle.

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While Papa looks forward to his new broadcast duties, the circumstances surrounding his departure from his longtime radio home remain tied to massive corporate financial issues.

Why did KNBR lay off Greg Papa?

Cumulus Media, KNBR’s parent company, is in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding. They are in a $600 million debt and are trying to resolve it.

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Not too long ago, the court approved the company’s request to reorganize itself as a private entity. The media conglomerate further laid off other staff members across its nationwide network while awaiting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorization to transfer ownership of its broadcast licenses to its lenders.

Nevertheless, as the criticism began rising, Cumulus Media released a statement acknowledging Papa’s firing and his massive impact on the station.

“For decades, Greg Papa has been one of the defining voices of Bay Area sports radio,” the company stated on August 7, 2026. “His knowledge, passion, and connection with his listeners helped shape KNBR into what it is today, and his contributions to the station will not be forgotten.

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“We’re not able to comment on the specifics of his departure, but we want to be clear about this: our respect and gratitude for everything Greg has given to KNBR, its listeners, and its team runs deep. We are continuing to explore ways we can bring his voice back to the station, and we wish Greg strength, healing, and a full recovery.”

He was ready to return to work. During his hospital stay, he tried his signature call, “Touchdoooown, San-Fran-ciscoooo!” It was proof that he could still carry forward regardless of his respiratory condition.

Unfortunately, KNBR’s budget cuts ended an iconic era for the radio host. But that brought along a new beginning with NBC Sports Bay Area. His 42 years behind the microphone will continue to entertain the 49ers community.