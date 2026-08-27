Fired FOX Host Joy Taylor Admits She’d Have Kicked the WNBA Toy Thrower if She Could Have Reached Him

On August 20, 2026, a questionable incident took place when the Los Angeles Sparks faced the Atlanta Dream at their home, Crypto.com Arena. Former Fox Sports host Joy Taylor, who covered the NFL for almost a decade (2016-2025), was present at the arena watching the WNBA game and shared her honest thoughts on the controversial incident afterwards.

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“I will say Angel [Reese] did point out the culprit, but the culprit was not getting out of the building,” Taylor said on the Two Personal Show. “If you’ve seen the videos of him, he’s an incredibly tall ginger man. Me and my sister and her wife were enjoying the game. We see this green dildo like fly by, so I stood up, called him a b*tch a** motherf**ker, whatever.

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“He’s like two rows away, so he’s like just out of reach, like just far enough away that I couldn’t grab his sh*t if he was closer. I would have got like three or four good womps on him, just like a good womp womp like right in the d**k.”

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The incident took place with exactly 2:59 left on the clock in the third quarter. Sparks forward Jihyun Park stepped up to the free-throw line. As she prepared to shoot, a bright neon green adult toy was hurled from the stands, flying directly past her and bouncing hard across the baseline paint.

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The game officials immediately blew their whistles to halt play to prevent any player injury from a possible landing on the foreign object. Shortly after, Sparks center Cameron Brink stepped in, using a towel to slide and kick the adult toy off the playing surface toward an arena staff member to quickly clear the court.

Joy Taylor was in the stands along with her family members, and the person who threw the object onto the court was just two rows away from her. Along with Taylor, Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese, who was sitting at the scorer’s table, witnessed exactly where the object came from.

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She immediately pointed her finger straight into the stands to alert security and was captured shouting, “Look up, look up. That’s him, right there, do you see him? Get him!”

Following Reese’s loud identification, the suspect, who was wearing a Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers jersey, panicked and attempted to bolt from his seat into the concourse. However, the arena security guards closed in on Reese’s directions and caught him.

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And in the aftermath, the WNBA handed down an indefinite, lifetime ban prohibiting the individual from attending any WNBA, NBA, or league-affiliated events moving forward.

While Joy Taylor wanted to kick the troublemaker, in the immediate aftermath condemned the act, characterizing it as a form of harassment and a literal workplace violation.

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“Attacking women at their job,” Taylor said in an Instagram post. “A job that you say should be protected. And now it’s happening at other WNBA games. And, you know, as the champions of the safety of women and women’s sports, I expect think pieces. I expect whole podcast conversations about it.”

Joy Taylor has always been very vocal about her opinions. During her time at Fox before getting fired in June 2025, Taylor often shared blunt takes, which she continues to do now as well. Most recently, when the Cleveland Browns announced Deshaun Watson as their QB1 for the 2026 season, it drew criticism from her.

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“[Shedeur Sanders] certainly should have been in the number one position. And I don’t feel like this was an actual quarterback competition. I think the money and the politics are playing a role in this,” Taylor said on The Daily Play.