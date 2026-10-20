Fired FOX Host Joy Taylor Announces Her New Show: “So Excited”

When the Cleveland Browns fired Bill Belichick after the 1995 season, plenty of people figured his head coaching career was over. Instead, it turned out to be a prelude to six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. Getting pushed out can turn out to be the best thing that ever happens to you, and Joy Taylor, the former FOX host, is seemingly betting on that with her new show.

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“So excited to announce my new show Rep the City with @playmaker! Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode!” Taylor posted on X.

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Rep the City will be a new digital sports show hosted by Taylor and produced in partnership with the sports media brand Playmaker. It will premiere on Friday, October 23, 2026, and stream on the JoyTaylorTalks YouTube Channel.

The project marks Taylor’s latest independent venture following her high-profile departure from Fox Sports.

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Taylor was fired by Fox Sports in July 2025 due to a combination of low show ratings and a major network programming shake-up. The departure came shortly after she was named in a workplace harassment lawsuit.

Fox Sports did not issue a public statement explaining why her contract was not renewed. Reports from The Athletic and other outlets pointed to several overlapping factors behind her exit.

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Taylor worked at Fox Sports for more than nine years, joining the network in March 2016. During her time there, she was first a moderator on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed (2016-2018), followed by news update anchor on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (2018-2022), the host of The Joy Taylor Show (2021-2025), and, finally, a co-host of Speak (2022-2025).

On an episode of her podcast, Two Personal with Joy Taylor, she also opened up about the emotional aftermath of getting fired from FOX.

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“I’m grieving the routine of my career that has been in place for almost 20 years,” Taylor said in April 2026. “For a very long time, I was on a live show five days a week. And that was my life. Like every day doing something, if not the same, very similar, from the time that I was in Miami up until last August. And that’s a monumental change.”

Since Fox Sports’ exit, Taylor has pivoted away from traditional network television to build her own independent digital footprint and move into behind-the-scenes production.

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Beyond Rep the City, her current projects include The Daily Play with Joy Taylor, a short-form micro-podcast distributed through the Urban One Podcast Network, and the third season of Two Personal.