Fired FOX NFL Analyst Unleashes Explosive Rant Against Nick Young Amid Steph Curry Controversy

This week saw an array of criticism and controversy involving Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s wife, actor Ayesha Curry. Fired FOX NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho and former NBA guard Nick Young criticized Ayesha, later apologized, but have now stirred up controversy between themselves.

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“Not you, Nick Young, because realistically speaking, Nick Young, if I woke up one day as you, I would instantly go back to sleep or tell God, call me home,” Acho said on his Speakeasy podcast after Young earlier tweeted, mocking Acho. “Not you, Nick Young, because me being associated with you, Nick Young, is quite literally defamation of character. Gil, bet. But Gil is a better basketball player than you. And I’m a better TV personality than you. So who exactly are you, Nick Young?”

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So how did we end up here? The controversy has a string of events in between. But firstly, what Acho is hurt by is an X post from Young aimed at Acho. Young tweeted, “Gil we wash man it’s ova …when we mention anytime in anything with EMMANUEL ACHO …we Done !!!!”

All of Young, Acho, and former guard Gilbert Arenas were called out by Curry himself after the three criticized his wife over a kissing scene in her recent Christmas film, “Second Chance Holiday.”

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“When you try to step on the accomplishments of my wife … Kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do,” Curry said. “I tried to laugh this one off, but something needs to be said.”

Both Young and Acho instantly regretted their views on Ayesha and apologized to her and Curry; Arenas did the same later. While Arenas started defending his comments, where he said that the only “blemish” in Curry family was Ayesha, defending it by saying that he meant to point to Ayesha’s words as the blemish and not her, Young went straight for an apology.

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“Hey man, f*** what he talking about,” Young said. “Steph, I’m sorry, man… This man won’t say sorry at all. Steph, you my dawg. I love you. If I said anything, I apologize like a man.”

Arenas then followed Young, apologizing, saying he was sorry “if he’s offended,” as he didn’t mean it, and was instead saying “he’s such a perfect dude.” Meanwhile, Acho himself had an apology.

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“If a man humbly comes to you and requests an apology, then you would be ignorant and you would be arrogant to respond with anything else than ‘I’m sorry.’ Steph, I’m sorry, not just for offending you, potentially offending your wife; I’m sorry for how that may have made you feel seeing headlines, commentary, all these other things about your wife,” Acho said.

While the controversy involving the Curry family ended, Young then mocked Acho.

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In July last year, FOX Sports abruptly fired Emmanuel Acho and several other hosts in the shakeup. While Acho didn’t plan on making any “big announcements” at that time, he soon launched the “Speakeasy” podcast, which now has more than 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

It was the same podcast where Acho responded with a seven-minute-long video clip on Young, ranting.

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“So if anybody else wants to get their jokes off, by all means, get whatever jokes you want to get off. Get the jokes off. But Nick, not you. You don’t even look healthy. Sit in a steam room. Sit in a sauna,” Acho continued.

Acho then asked why Young didn’t want to be mentioned with him. He replied, listing his achievements, saying that he has written four books, “including New York Times bestsellers.”

All in all, the controversy that was started by them disrespecting Ayesha has now ended in a beef between them.