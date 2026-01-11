Fired John Harbaugh Announces News for Giants & Browns as Ex-Ravens HC Confirms Stance on NFL Job – Report

Essentials Inside The Story John Harbaugh narrows coaching search for his next destination

Giants, Titans intrigue Harbaugh due to one common reason

Former Ravens coach remains hottest name on market

After failing to win the Lombardi since 2012 despite having a more-than-capable roster, the Baltimore Ravens’ front office decided to part ways with John Harbaugh after 18 years together. But it’s pretty safe to say that he’d land on his feet just fine, as multiple teams are already reaching out to the former HC. Now, we’ve come to know Harbaugh’s stance on his next job.

“Just spoke with John Harbaugh who told me that while a ton of teams have reached out to him about their openings he’s going to take the weekend and narrow down to maybe 3 or 4 to go interview for rather than all across the board,” FOX reporter Jay Glazer wrote on X.

Up to this point, the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns have looked like the most logical landing spots. But they’re far from the only teams that have checked in.

And that’s not really surprising. Yes, Harbaugh underachieved at times in Baltimore. But this is still a coach with a 193–124 record, a .609 winning percentage, six AFC North titles, and a Super Bowl ring. He sits 12th all-time in wins by an NFL head coach. If you’re running a franchise with a vacancy, you make that call. Almost everyone did.

What Harbaugh isn’t going to do is rush into just any situation. He’s earned the right to be selective, and by all indications, he plans to be. According to NFL analyst and Browns reporter Tony Grossi, Harbaugh’s wish list includes a salary around $20 million per year, a $10 million staff budget, full control over the roster, and even the ability to choose his own general manager.

Those kinds of demands tend to narrow the field pretty quickly. And that’s likely part of the point. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reported that at least nine teams reached out to Harbaugh within hours of his firing on Tuesday. Not all of them will still be in the conversation once the dust settles.

One team that appears to be out is the Miami Dolphins. After Miami chose not to hire Chad Alexander, who spent two decades working alongside Harbaugh, the connection there all but disappeared. Harbaugh has many options on the table, but his decision might be influenced by two rookie quarterbacks.

Rookie QBs might influence Harbaugh’s next destination

We all know how good John Harbaugh is with quarterbacks. Under him, Lamar Jackson turned into one of the most explosive dual-threat quarterbacks of this era and ended up winning two MVPs. Wherever he goes, he would ideally want a young quarterback with superstar potential. And two teams come to mind: the Giants and the Titans.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Harbaugh plans to spend the next few days diving into a film on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Titans rookie Cam Ward. Both franchises are searching for a head coach, and both are hoping to find someone who can fast-track the development of their young signal-caller.

Both have immense potential. Ward started all 17 games as a rookie in Tennessee and finished with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Dart took over mid-season in New York, making 12 starts after Russell Wilson was benched, and threw for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five picks.

Harbaugh hasn’t just been watching tape. He’s also been in touch with team decision-makers and has begun conversations with potential members of his own coaching staff, laying groundwork no matter where he lands.

And well, the Browns technically have two rookie quarterbacks as well in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but neither is viewed as a clear long-term answer in the same way.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that the Giants “want Harbaugh badly,” and that interest goes both ways, largely because of Dart. If you were forced to guess today, New York feels like the most natural fit. But until the interviews are done and the dust settles, it’s still wide open.