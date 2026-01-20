Fired Sean McDermott Doesn’t Hold Back in Final Message to Bills Mafia As Locker Room ‘Sickened’ by HC’s Removal

The Buffalo Bills’ recent loss to the Denver Broncos not only marked an end to the former’s Super Bowl dreams but also shook the team dynamics. After nine years of a bond that yielded commendable results, the management decided to part ways with head coach Sean McDermott. As the event unfolded, a blend of emotions was seen in the 51-year-old’s farewell message to the “Bills Mafia.”

“Bills Mafia, you are one of one,” McDermott’s farewell message said. “It has been a joy and inspiration to witness your passion and commitment first hand. I always wanted our teams to play with the same level of toughness and grit that is true to Buffalo and that you demonstrate every day!”

The former head coach’s message wasn’t just a farewell note but a direct conversation to thousands of fans who rooted for Josh Allen and Co. The statement was intended to boost their morale as they witnessed a shocking turn during overtime while everything was going as expected.

Sean McDermott played a big role in uplifting the Bills’ situation. The franchise was stuck in neutral upon his arrival in Buffalo in 2017. The decade before his hiring featured constant losing, basement finishes, and only one year above .500. However, his presence marked a direct rise in numbers.

McDermott’s first team went 9–7, snapped an 18-year playoff drought, and did it with Tyrod Taylor leading the offense. Since then, the team evolved into a consistently growing model as they captured five straight AFC East crowns from 2020 through 2024 and reached the playoffs seven consecutive times. The transformation reshaped expectations across the entire organization.

The former head coach’s bond with the Bills Mafia has always been a two-way support. While he took the team to the playoffs eight times and won five straight AFC East titles (2020–2024) with a 98-50 regular-season record, none of it was without the massive support from the fanbase. McDermott’s message may come across as calm and composed, but the atmosphere inside the Bills’ locker room tells a very different story.