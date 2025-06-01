Fired Up Tyreek Hill Sends 2-Word Message on Future After Clear Message to Dolphins Front Office

“I’m out, bro. It was great playing here.” This is how Tyreek Hill reacted after the Dolphins‘ season-ending loss to the Jets. And his season, already surrounded in controversy, was now a topic of conversation regarding transfer rumors as well. The Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver had a season spanned out in injuries, physical struggles, and, on top of it, he also had emotional outbursts.

After back-to-back 1,700+ yard seasons, Hill entered the 2024 season with high expectations. However, a wrist injury sustained during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August highly impacted his performance. Despite medical advice recommending surgery, Hill decided to play through the pain, leading to his lowest yardage (959 yards) since 2019 and his fewest touchdowns (six) since his rookie season in 2016.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, emphasized Hill’s dedication, stating, “He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He is very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he is committed to this Dolphins football team.” And, despite all these difficulties and struggles that Hill has gone through, he recently took to Instagram before the start of the new season. And while he has confirmed he is going to stay with the Dolphins, he also took this chance to speak to the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Known as the ‘Cheetah, ‘ the Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver recently shared a motivational message on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a relentless drive. In a video posted on his Instagram Reels, Hill emphasized a succinct, powerful message: “Stay hungry.” And in the video, Hill elaborated on his mindset, encouraging viewers to adopt a mentality of constant hustle and remain hungry even when they’re rich, just like when they were broke.

Hill said, “And everyday, for your own well being in the future, all y’all gonna be great! Keep pushing, you know what I’m saying? Keep that mindset that I’m f*** broke. Alright? Cause I had the same mindset too. And now look at me gang. Having a good time, out here with you guys. Doing whatever I want to with my life bro. So keep that mindset of broke, everyday.”



He added, “No matter how much money you get. Stay hungry. Remember the sacrifice. Remember the f*** pain dawg. You know what I’m saying? Cause ain’t nobody gonna feel sorry for you out here. They ain’t gonna feel sorry for you if you get into trouble. I mean if you ain’t able to pay your light bill. They gonna say, ‘oh well, I told you. Just another loss in the hood. So what?’ So, mindset, every f*** day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) Expand Post

This message comes after a tumultuous offseason for Hill. Yet the star wide receiver is still motivated for a great season, the next time he shows up on the pitch. And for that, ‘Cheetah’ has chosen to accept his shortcomings and take accountability where it is due.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyreek Hill comes clean on his shortcomings and future at the Miami Dolphins OTA

The previous season was covered in pain and controversy for Tyreek Hill. From physical challenges, emotional outbursts, a run-in with the law, and a dip in performance, Hill’s year 2024 as the Dolphins’ star WR did not go according to plan. His demeanor and approach made the fans lose their trust in ‘Cheetah,’ and for the time ahead, Hill has to focus on winning it back.

In one candid reflection on his recent actions and their impact on team dynamics, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged the need to rebuild the trust within the organization. Following a troubling offseason marked by public frustration and questions about his leadership, Hill is taking steps to demonstrate accountability and commitment to the team’s future.

While taking into account the repercussions of his actions, Hill addressed the media during the Dolphins’ Organized Team Activities (OTAs), expressing a renewed focus on personal growth and team leadership. Acknowledging his offseason, Hill said, “I’ve got to prove myself. OTAs. Training camp. I’ve got to prove myself. I’ve got to show up. The mindset has got to be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it, and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it. I won’t sweat it because I put myself in that position.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The realization of his missteps and his proactive approach to regaining the trust of his teammates and the Dolphins’ leadership signal a commitment towards creating a positive team culture. As the Dolphins prepare for the upcoming season, Hill’s actions during the offseason will be closely watched as indicators of his dedication to the team’s success. Whether he will break again or rise to the occasion, it’s all up to Tyreek Hill.

Can Hill make a comeback this season and prove his doubters wrong? After a season where many of the fans lost their trust in his leadership, the expectations and the stakes for ‘Cheetah’ will tear through the roof. But as their leader and the star of the team, it is a mere obligation to do so. Will Tyreek Hill stay hungry and keep going? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.