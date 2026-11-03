Fireworks Go Off Dangerously Close to Military Helicopter at Seahawks-Bears Game

NFL pregame ceremonies are often arranged to give fans a breathtaking display before kickoff. But during the Seattle Seahawks‘ Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, a frightening moment happened that caught everyone’s eye. What seemed like a routine military flyover at Lumen Field took a turn when fireworks exploded close to a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

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The footage shared by a viewer on X showed the moment from different angles when fireworks were going off around a military helicopter as it passed by the stadium. The incident became a talking point among the fans, as many questioned how the pyrotechnics were handled while one of the four helicopters was still over the stadium.

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Four UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters were seen flying in the pregame on Monday, November 2. While the first three passed over the stadium safely, one was slow to clear the area as a burst of pyrotechnics flared up near its tail. It was dangerously close. Fortunately, there was no damage or injury.

According to the Seahawks’ official site, the helicopters were from the U.S. Army’s 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. As the incident occurred, people viewed it on the venue’s big screen, and there were audible gasps coming from the crowd of around 70,000 people.

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The pregame ceremony also had a traditional national anthem before the helicopters took to the skies. Joey Belladona sang the national anthem, but not everyone liked it. Fans took to social media as they criticized the singer as well as the incident.

The flyovers have become a common thing over Lumen Field before the USA’s home World Cup clash, where they secured a 2-0 win against Australia.

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And this was not the first time that fireworks had caused chaos during an NFL game. Last season, in a New England Patriots matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a stray firework landed on the field.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks lost 34-17 to the Chicago Bears as the Bears dropped to a 4-4 record, with more pressure now on their playoff hopes.

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Although the Black Hawk completed its flight without any damage, the incident still raises concerns about coordinating stadium entertainment with military aircraft. Pregame ceremonies are to excite fans, and safety should be prioritized first.