5 Late-Round Draft Picks Who Turned Into Franchise-Changing Superstars

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady had the second-slowest 40-yard dash (5.28 seconds) at the Combine

Terrell Davis surpassed 1,000 postseason rushing yards in a career shorter than 12 seasons

Roger Staubach was drafted in 1964 but didn't join the Cowboys until 1969

Ask any Reddit forum who’s the best late-round draft pick for your team, and you would get answers ranging from the likes of Jason Kelce to Richard Sherman, and Grady Jarrett to George Kittle. All these names belong to the NFL Draft day 3, when the room thins out, and the front offices make calls on their instincts rather than conviction.

Today, at EssentiallySports, we will talk about five of those names, drafted between the sixth and seventeenth rounds, that produced players who didn’t just stick on rosters. These stars reshaped franchises, rewrote record books, and left the entire scouting departments with endless regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bart Starr, Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers selected Bart Starr 200th overall in the 17th round of the 1956 draft. In his case, the Packers already had a good idea of the player they were landing through a recommendation. But Starr spent three seasons as a backup, going 3-15-1 as a starter. It wasn’t until Vince Lombardi arrived in 1959, noticed Starr, and made him the franchise quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since becoming a starter, Starr won five NFL Championships for the Packers (1961, 1962, 1965-1967). He was also the quarterback who won back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs in the game’s first two editions (Super Bowl I and II).

Imago SUPER BOWL I Jan 15, 1967 Green Bay Packers quarterback 15 BART STARR in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10 giving the NFL, American Football Herren, USA the first Super Bowl victory over the AFL. Starr was named the games most valuable player passing for 250 yards on 16 of 23 passes. Los Angeles California UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMalcolmxEmmons-USAxTODAYxSportsx 2156060

In the Ice Bowl, the 1967 NFL Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys, Starr pulled out a quarterback sneak in the final 16 seconds of the game. In minus-13°F air temperature, instead of handing the ball over, Starr ran the play himself to defeat Dallas. That moment remains one of the defining plays of the franchise, authored by the 200th pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Staubach, Quarterback

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys drafted Roger Staubach in the 10th round in 1964, knowing he was going to be unavailable for years. Naval Academy graduates have a mandatory military commitment, and Staubach’s included active-duty service in Vietnam since he attended the U.S. Naval Academy.

Staubach joined Dallas full-time in 1969, delivering two Super Bowl victories and six Pro Bowl selections across 11 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staubach engineered 23 come-from-behind victories, with 14 of them coming in the final two minutes or overtime. It was a record that earned him the “Captain Comeback” label. That name, along with “Captain America”, became the defining identity for America’s team for an entire generation.

Imago Dallas,Texas- Oct. 1979 Coach Tom Landry and Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys look to the football game at Texas Stadium in irving,Texas xkwx sport, nfl, dallas, football, texas, cowboys, dallas cowboys, stadium, editorial, game, star, quarterback, national football league, national football, cowboys dallas, gridiron, dallas cowboys football, jersey, sports team, cowboys stadium, american football, endzone, Roger Staubach, roger the dodger, Tom Landry, Landry, Staubach, coach, Irving, qb, quaterback, team

Interestingly, in a 1975 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, Staubach threw a 50-yard deep ball to wide receiver Drew Pearson with seconds on the clock. Post-game, Staubach recalled making that throw and saying a Hail Mary right after. Since then, a “Hail Mary pass” has been the name of every last-second desperate attempt at a win or an equalizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell Davis, Running Back

The Denver Broncos took Terrell Davis 196th overall in the sixth round in 1995. Following limited production at Georgia (1,919 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs) as a result of a coaching staff that rarely gave him the ball in a pass-heavy system, his stock had already tanked far below his talent level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis arrived at camp as a depth piece. And within four seasons, he had accumulated nearly 6,500 rushing yards, scored 56 rushing touchdowns, and delivered back-to-back Super Bowl titles to a franchise that had lost three Super Bowls in the prior decade.

Imago October 23, 2022: Former Bronco Terrell Davis gives a speech to commemorate of the 25th anniversary of the Broncos first Super Bowl win during halftime of the football game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. /CSM. USA – ZUMAc04_ 20221023_zaf_c04_219 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

In Super Bowl XXXII, Davis played the second half, temporarily blinded by a migraine, and still rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns to win MVP. He holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single postseason (eight in the 19997 playoffs). His career total of 1,140 postseason rushing yards arrived in just eight games, making him the only player in league history to surpass 1,000 postseason rushing yards in a career shorter than 12 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Kelce, Center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jason Kelce 191st in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and battled for training camp relevancy. By retirement after the 2023 season, he had made 193 career starts, earned seven Pro Bowl nods, six First-team All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl LII ring, making him the most decorated center in NFL history.

A sports hernia in 2014 sidelined him for four games. But since then, all the way till his final game in January 2024, Kelce set the franchise record with 156 consecutive regular-season games at the most physically punishing position on the offensive line.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 30: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) warms up before the NFL American Football Herren USA preseason game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 30, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire) NFL: AUG 30 Preseason – Jets at Eagles PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1808300768

He led the NFL in PFF grade among centers in three consecutive seasons (2017 – 19), posting a 94.1 in 2017, the highest single-season grade for any center since 2006. Add Kelce’s wild energy and immovable locker room presence, and you get the package that continues to entertain the league two years after his retirement. Philadelphia didn’t get a center in round six; they got the position’s standard-bearer for 13 years.

Tom Brady, Quarterback

This list remains incomplete without the GOAT. The New England Patriots selected Tom Brady 199th in the sixth round of the 2000 draft after six quarterbacks and 198 total players had already gone. At the Combine, he posted a 5.28-second 40-yard dash, the second slowest time among all quarterbacks there.

Drew Bledsoe was the entrenched starter for New England, and Brady’s path to a single regular-season snap looked essentially closed. After spending his rookie year on the bench, Brady finally got his shot in 2001 when Bledsoe suffered an injury in Week 2. While the Patriots lost that game, Brady had shown enough to become the starter.

What followed was legendary. Seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVP awards, and all-time records in career passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). Even now, Brady’s connection to football remains strong. From his FOX broadcasting to a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. And now, a new flag football chapter gets added to Brady’s legacy. The 199th pick in the 2000 draft is, by every measurable standard, the greatest value return in the history of the NFL.

Others who belong in the conversation

The NFL has no end to compelling late-round draft stories. While these five happen to be some of the most notable names, they aren’t alone.

Shannon Sharpe went 192nd in the seventh round of the 1990 draft to the Broncos. He then produced eight Pro Bowls, over 10,000 receiving yards, and 3 Super Bowl rings. Richard Sherman was the 154th pick in 2011 and earned three First-team All-Pro selections as the cornerstone of the Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom.

Tyreek Hill, taken 165th in 2016, has earned eight straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2023. George Kittle, 146th in 2017, set the NFL single-season receiving record for a tight end with 1,377 yards in 2018. That benchmark stood tall until Travis Kelce broke it with 1,416 yards in 2020.

Five players, five slots from rounds six through seventeen, and five franchises permanently altered by calls nobody circled on draft weekend. The late rounds keep producing answers nobody expected to find. Every April, the only question is which front office is paying close enough attention.