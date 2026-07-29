5 Most Intriguing Landing Spots For Baker Mayfield if He Leaves Tampa Bay in 2027

With almost every team reported for training camp, Tuesday was filled with a ton of NFL news. We saw Jalen Carter and Brian O’Neill get extensions, and we saw Dane Jackson announce his retirement. But we also learned that Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have halted extension talks, and Mayfield will play out the 2026 season without an extension.

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Mayfield, who is 31 years old and was an MVP candidate before a shoulder injury derailed his season last year, will be a free agent next offseason. If he doesn’t re-sign with the Buccaneers, there are going to be a lot of teams giving him a call to see how much money he’s going to demand. A massive bidding war could be expected.

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So it got me thinking: if Mayfield does indeed leave Tampa Bay, where are some realistic — but very intriguing — spots he could end up? I went through and identified the five landing spots that I think would be the most interesting for Mayfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers

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The No. 1 landing spot people will talk about is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Primarily because they have a massive fanbase and are one of the NFL’s media darlings, but also because Aaron Rodgers will almost certainly call it quits after this season, leaving a massive hole at quarterback for them to fill. (He’s already declared 2026 to be his last, but he also said this ahead of the 2025 season. You never know.)

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Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have been on the edge of contending for the AFC title. They’ve made the playoffs the last three years, but have lost in the Wild Card round every time, largely because they don’t have a quarterback that can get them over the hump. Mayfield might be the key to this lock.

I know Mayfield’s 2025 didn’t end well, but many forget he was the MVP frontrunner before he hurt his shoulder and tried to tough it out. He’s also just a year removed from throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024. Mayfield has the juice, but he needs to land in the right system.

Pittsburgh has a solid setting with some fun weapons, like DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren on offense. If Mayfield wants to go to a contender, Pittsburgh would be one of his top options.

Houston Texans

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans wide receiver NICO COLLINS 12 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_047 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The Houston Texans are a long shot, but I don’t think it’s entirely out of the realm of possibility. Ever since his stellar rookie season, C.J. Stroud has struggled, throwing 39 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in the last two seasons. I do expect him to take a step forward this year with an improved offensive line and running game. But if he doesn’t, Houston could cut ties with the former No. 2 overall pick and turn to free agency to find their next guy. Stroud has already had to address talks about his future with the Texans this offseason.

If Mayfield is available and Houston is done with Stroud, it feels like a match made in heaven. The Texans have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, plus one of the best receivers in the league in Nico Collins. If they can land Mayfield and bring in a younger running back to improve the run game, they would instantly be one of, if not the, favorite to win the AFC.

I think the Texans will be the 1-seed in the AFC this year. But if they had Mayfield, I’d feel 10x better about that bet. I hope this ends up happening.

Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

Operation get Justin Jefferson a quarterback is a go!

There’s a real chance the Minnesota Vikings are also in the quarterback hunt next season. J.J. McCarthy hasn’t lived up to the hype, which is why they went out and signed Kyler Murray in free agency. But do any of us really believe Murray is going to be their savior?

Minnesota has a top-10 defense, plus a top-four receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson, and one of the best WR2s in the league in Jordan Addison. Add on a pretty solid offensive line and a high-upside tight end in T.J. Hockenson, and the Vikings would be a very intriguing option for Mayfield.

Going from the NFC South to the NFC North would take him from one of the least-competitive to one of the most-competitive divisions in the sport. But I think the Vikings could be a threat to Detroit, Green Bay and Chicago if they had a quarterback like Mayfield under center.

Carolina Panthers

Imago ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 16: Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan 4 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on November 16th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251116097

The Carolina Panthers squeezed into the playoffs with a losing record last season, but still nearly took down the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. Knowing their playoff window is open, they made some big additions this offseason: signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd on defense, giving them what should be a top-10 unit.

While Carolina’s defense is ready to compete, I don’t know that their offense is. Their offensive line is good on paper (though it’s very beat up right now) and they have a good, young receiver in Tetairoa McMillan. But I don’t love their running back or tight end room, and I’m not sure I believe in Bryce Young.

If Young doesn’t take a step forward this year and show the Panthers he’s their QB of the future, they will certainly be in the hunt for a new one next offseason, and Baker Mayfield could be at the top of their list. With him under center, they would have a very good shot at winning the NFC South, and possibly even the NFC if they keep making roster improvements.

Arizona Cardinals

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 18 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_450 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Arizona Cardinals are not a team built to succeed right now. But if Baker Mayfield signed with them next offseason, all of a sudden, this offense becomes one of the best in the league.

There is still work to do up front. But can you imagine Mayfield in an offense that includes guys like Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson? It would be one of, if not the best, offenses he’s ever played in. And with Mike LaFleur calling plays, they’d have top-10 potential.

I don’t think the OL or defense is good enough for them to compete in 2027, even with Mayfield under center. But by 2028 or 2029, they could be competitive in the NFC. I think this would be a really fun option for Mayfield if he’s willing to wait a year while they rebuild.