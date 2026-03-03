5 NFL Draft Prospects With the Most to Prove at Pro Days: Rueben Bain Jr., Garrett Nussmeier & More

Essentials Inside The Story Kadyn Proctor’s 5.21-second 40-yard dash underscores significant movement concerns for scouts.

Carnell Tate’s 4.53-second sprint ranks 27th, plummeting his top-five draft projections.

Rueben Bain JR.’s 30 7/8-inch arms set historical lows for elite edge-rushing prospects.

The 2026 NFL Combine has officially wrapped up, with plenty of prospects raising their stock ahead of the NFL Draft. But not everyone had a strong showing. Some prospects tested poorly, while others didn’t test at all.

With pro days on the horizon, these players will have another chance to prove they belong in the NFL. Who’s banking the most on having a strong pro day showing?

5. OT Kadyn Proctor

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor 74 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_567 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor didn’t have a good day at the combine. He finished with the seventh-worst 40-yard dash time (5.21 seconds) and the sixth-worst 10-yard split. He also didn’t test for the three-cone drill or the 20-yard shuttle.

It’s hard to fault someone as large as Proctor for not testing well in running drills. He measured 6 feet 7 inches and 352 lbs. An obviously bigger prospect won’t be able to keep up with smaller, more athletic offensive linemen. Proctor also cut down quite a bit of weight, from nearly 370 pounds.

But it’s also his lack of speed that may be a concern. Larger pass protectors have historically struggled in pass protection, and scouts wanted to see if Proctor could combat it with good movement. While not testing well at the combine, Proctor will have another chance to knock some weight down again before the Alabama pro day and potentially test better.

4. QB Garrett Nussmeier

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Sep 13, 2025 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18 against the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Baton Rouge Tiger Stadium Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250913_lbm_la1_387

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t participate in any athletic testing drills during the combine but was active during throwing sessions.

Nussmeier is an interesting prospect. He is an old-style quarterback who focuses on efficiency and winning with his arm. Despite this, the NFL is changing every year, and defenders are getting faster. Quarterbacks have to be able to escape collapsing pockets and make plays with their legs.

Nussmeier hasn’t shown his ability to use his legs in college, and didn’t prove anyone wrong by not testing at the combine. If the potential day two pick proves his athleticism isn’t as bad as it’s made out to be, he could see his name rise on draft boards.

3. WR Carnell Tate

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

Unlike most people on this list, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate did some drills at the combine. Unfortunately for him, his testing was underwhelming.

Tate ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, which ranked 27th out of the 34 receivers who ran. The potential top-5 pick’s testing is being blown out of proportion, however. At 6-foot-2, 192 lbs, Tate is on the bigger end of wideouts and proved his ability to separate in college. While more and more receivers are breaking sub-4.5 times, Tate shouldn’t be punished for participating.

But that doesn’t stop the Ohio State pro day from being a big turning point for Tate. A strong showing and more testing put on display for NFL scouts in a building he’s comfortable with could secure him as a top-5 selection in April.

2. CB Jermod McCoy

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Despite not playing in 2025, Jermod McCoy is a projected top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. McCoy is described as one of the two best cornerbacks in the draft, with a significant drop-off after him.

McCoy didn’t participate in drills at the combine as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The Tennessee cornerback was cleared to participate, but opted to work out at his pro day instead. When asked if he’ll be healthy enough to participate in the pro day, he says, “I can do everything. No limits.”

Despite being projected as a first-rounder, some teams may be scared off by McCoy’s significant injury. The Tennessee pro day will be a big moment in McCoy’s recovery, potentially proving to scouts he hasn’t lost a step due to the significant knee injury.

1. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was criticized harshly at the NFL Combine despite not participating in drills. Bain measured with 30 7/8 inch arms, the shortest measured since 2003. Bain’s time at the bottom didn’t last long; however, Cashius Howell ended up with the shortest arms on the day.

Bain’s measurements were the talk of the combine on day one. While it’s not impossible to succeed in the NFL with shorter arms, it is a trait that scouts pay close attention to. Long arms allow an edge rusher to get first hands on tackles and off of blocks quicker.

But Bain is one of the best athletes of the draft; the only problem is that he didn’t prove it at the combine. Due to not testing, Bain’s combine could only be measured by his poor measurements. The projected top-10 pick could restore his draft hype with strong testing at Miami’s pro day.

It may not have gone as badly as the media portrayed it, however. Bain was asked if NFL teams were concerned about his arm length, or lack thereof. The potential top-5 pick simply responded that teams haven’t been “too concerned about it.” No matter what, though, Bain needs a big pro day to cement himself as a top-10 pick.