5 NFL Executives Who Could Replace Brian Rolapp as Roger Goodell’s Successor for NFL Commissioner

The NFL’s long-standing reign by Roger Goodell is still in place, but the gears are beginning to change. Widely seen as a possible successor to the commissioner throne, Brian Rolapp is leaving the NFL after 22 years to take over as the new CEO of the PGA Tour, according to Adam Schefter. Not just any executive, Rolapp was arguably the best internal candidate to succeed Goodell, a commissioner who has made over $60 million annually while leading the league through landmark media deals, labor negotiations, and global expansion since 2006.

The league’s internal bench is getting smaller because of the recent departures of other prominent executives like Chris Halpin. This heightens the urgency to a question NFL owners must be secretly wrestling with: When Goodell decides he has had enough of lawsuits, press conferences, and late-night phone calls, who will lead the league? After all, since 1960, the NFL has only had three commissioners. In athletics, that kind of steadiness is uncommon, and it’s currently up for grabs. Here are five names to watch in the post-Rolapp era.

Troy Vincent – The Football face

Troy Vincent brings something no commissioner ever has: NFL player experience. Vincent, a former NFLPA leader and Executive VP of Football Operations, has a long history in the league office and locker room. He’s recently emerged as a vocal advocate on diversity issues and is the top football-side executive remaining in-house. He doesn’t have Rolapp’s media background, but he is credible on the gridiron and would be the first Black commissioner of a major American sports league.

Renie Anderson – The business brain

With a strong grasp of revenue generation, team economics, and sponsorships, Renie Anderson has quietly risen through the ranks to become the NFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. She knows what makes owners tick, and that matters. She has been in the league for more than 19 years, so she is loyal and has institutional knowledge. NFL insiders believe Goodell may want to “pass the baton to a non-male,” and Anderson, a respected leader with a strong business acumen, checks that box and then some.

Kevin Warren – The Big Ten powerhouse

After years with the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Warren is well-known in the NFL and currently leads the Big Ten Conference. Although he wasn’t perfect in managing the pandemic mayhem of college football, he has received recognition for his role in landing big media deals. He’s tight with several NFL owners and could bring a fresh yet familiar voice back into the fold, especially if he nails the Big Ten’s upcoming TV contracts.

Don Garber – The Soccer Don

Don Garber’s NFL roots run strong, even though he is the commissioner of the MLS. He once led the league’s international division in the 1990s and now rubs shoulders with owners like Robert Kraft, David Tepper, Stan Kroenke, and Jimmy Haslam, thanks to their dual ownership in soccer. MLS rose from near-collapse to billion-dollar values under his direction. If Garber desires it, his resume is strong if the NFL is looking for an experienced, global-minded leader who understands how to develop partnerships and brands.

Jeff Pash – The legal veteran

Jeff Pash, the NFL’s General Counsel, was floated as a potential successor even back in 2006. He is the very best ‘break-glass-in-case-of-emergency’ candidate because of his extensive institutional expertise and Goodell’s trust. However, he has made enemies across teams as a result of years of legal disputes (remember Deflategate?). Still, if owners want a smooth internal transition with minimal disruption, Pash is more prepared than anyone to hit the ground running.

The Rolapp departure has opened a door that the league hoped would stay closed for a while. With Goodell’s legacy coming to an end and important successors leaving, the NFL’s future leadership is suddenly in flux. Even though none of these five names make headlines, they may be the influential people getting ready for the commissioner’s chair.