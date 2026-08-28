5 NFL Players Who Need a Strong Final Preseason Game to Secure Their Roster Spot

It’s the final week of the NFL preseason, meaning hundreds of players will lose their jobs. That means it’s time to put everything on the table: every last bit of effort, sweat, and ability into making a roster.

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Which player hasn’t dealt with their fair share of challenges in the NFL? It’s a cutthroat league, and despite us busying ourselves with the stars on some teams, these players have everything to lose.

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Here are five players who need a good outing in the final week of preseason to secure their spot on a current roster.

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J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings

Imago DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: The Minnesota Vikings make Michigan Quarterback JJ McCarthy the tenth overall pick during Day 1 of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24042590

It’s no doubt been an up-and-down ride for Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. From missing his entire rookie season to having to replace Sam Darnold in his second year (basically his rookie season), it’s been an uphill battle from the start.

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The Vikings didn’t help his confidence when they signed Kyler Murray to a one-year prove-it deal to try and revive his career with Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell. Murray has already been named the starter, further complicating McCarthy’s position.

His play hasn’t been the best, completing nine of his 17 passes for 115 passing yards with no touchdowns or picks. The truth is, veteran quarterback Carson Wentz has looked better than McCarthy in preseason action.

It begs the question whether McCarthy, who was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will even win the backup job in Minnesota. The Vikings have an interesting decision to make, and all eyes will be on the quarterback play in the last week of preseason action.

Dillon Gabriel – Cleveland Browns

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 16: Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 8 on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on November 16, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 16 Ravens at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251116005

The Cleveland Browns have announced Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback, and whether you like that or not, it’s reality. That makes it clear that Sanders will be the backup for Cleveland, so where does that leave fellow draftee Dillon Gabriel?

The Browns invested more draft capital into the quarterback room in the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round of the draft. That complicates Gabriel’s position further, who lost five of the six games he started for the Browns last year.

Gabriel has also been getting fewer reps in camp, but he made every moment count against the New England Patriots. He has so far given the best performance of all Cleveland quarterbacks, completing 12 of his 15 passes, throwing for 186 yards, and scoring three touchdowns.

It’s not even a guarantee the Browns will keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but Gabriel made full use of this last shot to bag that final spot on the depth chart.

Odell Beckham Jr. – New York Giants

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 25: New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) enters the field for warmups before the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on November 25, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA NOV 25 Giants at Eagles PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18112528

We all felt nostalgia when the New York Giants brought back Odell Beckham Jr. this summer to compete for a roster spot. He may actually have a real chance to make the team, which many didn’t expect.

It’s not that people don’t believe in the talent he once was; it’s just that he hasn’t seen NFL action since 2024. Now coming back to New York, it wasn’t clear if he’d be able to beat out some of the younger talent in Jalin Hyatt, Calvin Austin III and Malachi Fields.

In two games, Beckham has four receptions for 23 yards. Not the most eye-popping stats, but throughout camp, the wideout was reported to be putting in the right effort and making some great plays.

Injuries play a factor in things like this, and Austin will miss the 2026 NFL season with a torn ACL. It sucks to see players go down with injuries, but it opens the door for Beckham to make the final 53 with a good last preseason game.

Jackson Powers-Johnson – Las Vegas Raiders

Imago Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, December 8, 2024, Las Vegas Raiders player Jackson Powers-Johnson 58 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

There’s an interesting battle at right guard between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers. Both have been splitting first-team reps over the past couple of weeks, and Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers was the last opportunity for one to stand out.

The two rotated at right guard during the game, but Powers-Johnson emerged with a great show. It’s still difficult to say whether he’s won the job, but he’s made a difference.

Powers-Johnson was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and poor coaching has significantly impacted his career. Now, with his third NFL coaching staff in just three years, the hope is that new head coach Klint Kubiak sees something in him to keep him as the starter.

It’s been a tight battle between these two, but Powers-Johnson has a slight edge; he just needs more solid performances to lock down the starting spot.

Jaylan Tuimoloau – Indianapolis Colts

Imago JT Tuimoloau Indianapolis Colts 91, Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 9, Laiatu Latu Indianapolis Colts 97, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Saison 2025, Spieltag 10, 09.11.2025, Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Saison 2025, Spieltag 10, 09.11.2025 Berlin *** JT Tuimoloau Indianapolis Colts 91 , Michael Penix Jr Atlanta Falcons 9 , Laiatu Latu Indianapolis Colts 97 , Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Season 2025, Matchday 10, 09 11 2025, Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons, American Football, National Football League, Berlin Game 2025, Season 2025, Matchday 10, 09 11 2025 Berlin Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/FlorianxSchustx EP_FSU

The Indianapolis Colts let edge rusher Kwity Paye walk in free agency this offseason, hoping Jaylahn Tuimoloau would take a step ahead in year two. He was the Colts’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and packs NFL size at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. However, it’s been quite a ride for him.

Tuimoloau has struggled to find any consistency in his pass-rush and run-stopping ability. At times, the Colts ‘ sixth-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Caden Curry, looks more NFL-ready than he does. And Curry barely has 30-inch arms, which are way below the NFL standard.

It’ll be a pivotal last week for Tuimoloau to find consistency within his game, or else he’ll be buried in the depth chart in just his second year. Or even get cut.