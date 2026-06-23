Five NFL Super Bowl Contenders and the One X-Factor That Could Define Their Season

Championship teams are usually remembered for stars, but it’s the X-Factors who can take over games in the most important moments. Last season, the Seattle Seahawks’ emergence of the running game, led by Kenneth Walker, helped drive them to a Super Bowl title. We all love players like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Saquon Barkley, and they play big parts for their teams throughout the season.

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Reality is, every contender has an X-factor that could elevate them from a playoff team to a champion. We took the top five favored teams to win the Super Bowl next season, according to DraftKings, and gave each of them an X-factor for the 2026 season.

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1. Jordan Whittington, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Imago July 24, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 88 Jordan Whittington, WR of the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL, American Football Herren, USA training camp on Thursday July 24, 2025 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20250724_zaa_p124_079 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Yes, we all know how stacked the Los Angeles Rams are and for good reason. Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua should be enough to convince you why this team is the Super Bowl favorite. When looking at the rest of the roster, most positions are mostly solidified, but the Rams did lose Tutu Atwell to the Miami Dolphins, which moves Jordan Whittington up a roster spot.

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Whittington was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Rams and has been with them for two seasons. He’s put up 464 yards on 40 receptions in the past two years, but 2026 will be his year to step up. The Rams have Nacua and Davante Adams; they’re fine at receiver, looking at the roster. But the reality is that Adams has missed more time as his career has progressed; his health isn’t guaranteed. As much as the Rams love to run 13 personnel, ranking first in the NFL in doing so. But when the season is on the line, and you’re in Seattle driving down the field needing a touchdown, you aren’t gonna be running 13 personnel all the way down the field.

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Head coach Sean McVay has done a masterful job of coaching up his offense to be one of the most productive and efficient units in the league. Whittington has proven to fit right in, and he’ll be the X-factor for the Rams’ offense to get them over the hump. It’s a big reason why many clamored for the Rams to draft Makai Lemon with the 13th overall pick, but we know which direction they went. If Whittington can fully step into the No. 3 receiver role and thrive, there’s no stopping this Rams offense.

2. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 07: Bradley Chubb 2 of the Miami Dolphins during the game against the New York Jets on December 7, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Dolphins at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25120721289

The Buffalo Bills don’t need Bradley Chubb to be the player he was when he was making Pro Bowls early on in his career. They just need a boost when it comes to generating consistent pressure in the biggest moments of the season.

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For all the success the Bills have had with Josh Allen at the helm, the postseason has felt the same. The team usually has one of the more efficient offenses, but its defense has struggled to get important stops against the AFC’s best quarterbacks. Whether it’s Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or even Bo Nix from last season. Buffalo hasn’t been able to consistently get stops on defense when it matters most.

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Chubb has won Defensive Rookie of the Year and has had over 10 sacks twice in his career. A torn ACL in 2024 slowed down his career, but he returned in 2025 and finished the season with 8.5 sacks. He’s a former top-five pick, but the luxury of signing with the Bills for Chubb is that they don’t need him to be a centerpiece of the defense. Chubb joins a defensive front that has talent and depth, allowing him to focus on what he does best. Getting the quarterback.

The biggest question around Chubb is whether he can stay healthy. If he can, the Bills have another pass rusher they can throw at quarterbacks in the postseason. Buffalo has proven it can score enough points to compete with anybody. Josh Allen gives them a chance in every game. When facing quarterbacks like Mahomes or Burrow, getting home with four rushers can be the difference between winning and going home.

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3. Mike Green, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 30: Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green 45 walks to the locker room at half time during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 30 Ravens at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251030066

The Baltimore Ravens ranked 29th last season in pressure rate, and it’s clear they struggle with consistently pressuring the quaterback. The team went out and hired former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to try to fix that problem. Minter brings a ton of experience in calling defenses and is the reason the Chargers’ defense has been one of the best over the past couple of years.

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Baltimore took Mike Green in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, and much like the Bills above, the Ravens struggle to get pressure in the postseason without blitzing. Green led the NCAA in sacks during the 2024 season, so the hope was that he could make an immediate impact once he entered the league. That wasn’t exactly the case for his rookie season, but he’s entering his second year, and many Ravens fans hope he can take a leap.

Trey Hendrickson’s singing can be a tremendous help to Green. He’ll likely get more one-on-one opportunities with the NFL offensive coordinators worried about Hendrickson on the other side. If Green can take a leap this season, he could be a reason why the Ravens make a deep postseason run with Jackson at quarterback.

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4. Brian Fleury, OC, Seattle Seahawks

Imago SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks drops back to pass during the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125072

Transitioning offensive coordinators is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. Especially coming fresh off a Super Bowl win. The departure of Klint Kubiak could prove worrisome for Seahawks fans if the offense doesn’t look or operate the same. Quarterback Sam Darnold proved his doubters wrong with his performance last season, but he had Kubiak along with him. We’ll find out very quickly next season whether it was Kubiak or Darnold who was the main engine of the offense.

The Seahawks still have a competent offense with Darnold, Smith-Njigba and Jadarian Price. But will the hiring of former San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury create growing pains? Fleury has never called an offensive before, but has worked with the 49ers since 2019. He’s gotten the chance to learn under one of the NFL’s best in Kyle Shanahan.

Fluery was hired to provide more continuity rather than a complete overhaul, so expect the Seahawks’ offense to look mostly the same. The team is trying to avoid a “Super Bowl hangover,” so the first couple of weeks could be pivotal to how the rest of the 2026 season looks for the Seahawks.

5. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Imago University of Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell holds his jersey after being picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round during the 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NFL20250424854 TANNENxMAURY

With the departure of Nakobe Dean to the Las Vegas Raiders, Jihaad Campbell steps right into the starting role for the Philadelphia Eagles. We all know the Eagles ahve one of the more talented drosters in the league, which is why they’re typically favored to win a Super Bowl. If Campbell can step into the starting role and not miss a beat, the Eagles’ defense should look dominant as ever.

Campbell possesses the versatility to line up wherever Vic Fangio wants him, and his high upside and athleticism position him to be an instant playmaker. He started 10 games in his rookie year and looked promising. He’ll have an entire offseason to grow and build more strength to handle the NFL game.