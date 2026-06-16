5 NFL Teams That Could Sign Brendan Sorsby as Texas Tech QB Declares for Supplemental Draft – Report

Amid his eligibility battle with the NCAA, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has declared for the NFL’s Supplemental draft instead of fighting to play another season for the Red Raiders. Sorsby has been one of the most controversial quarterbacks in the college circuit as he admitted to placing more than 9,000 bets, totaling at least $90,000, over three years while playing for Indiana, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech, including at least 40 on his own teams.

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These actions led to Sorsby being banned by the NCAA, and hence the Texas Tech signal-caller appealed for his eligibility to be reinstated by the governing body. However, despite being granted an injunction for his appeal on June 8 by a Lubbock County court, Brendan Sorsby decided to push for a career in the NFL.

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“Star QB Brendan Sorsby is applying to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, sources tell NFL Network,” NFL insider Tom Pelissro reported via X. “After legal wrangling about his NCAA eligibility, Sorsby — regarded as a first-round talent — now could be the highest-drafted supplemental pick in decades.”

With this decision, there have been rumors about five NFL teams being interested in drafting Sorbsy, especially as one of the best supplemental draft prospects in recent history. As speculated by Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick, the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets should aim to bring Sorsby on board as a viable option to compete with their current QB room for the starting role.

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This is a developing story..