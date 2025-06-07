5 NFL Teams That Should Trade For Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Ft. Patriots, Lions

Picture this: Fourth quarter, AFC Championship, a heartbeat left. The quarterback drops back, the pocket collapses, and a lone defender slices through like a hot knife, sealing destiny with a game-winning sack. That’s the kind of impact Trey Hendrickson delivers. But right now? His own destiny feels suspended mid-play.

While Bengals locked down offensive fireworks Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this spring, their defensive maestro, the reigning NFL sack king with 17.5 QB takedowns just last season, finds himself in a tense contract standoff. It’s the offseason’s most gripping defensive drama – will the Bengals pay the piper, or will Hendrickson take his relentless pressure elsewhere?

As NFL.com’s Mike Patra noted, Cincinnati isn’t usually keen on trading its stars: “The Bengals are unlikely to be interested in moving Hendrickson, as that’s not how they roll.” Yet, the silence around a new deal for the 30-year-old edge terror (77 career sacks, 14 forced fumbles) is deafening. He’s earned his payday, outplaying his current $15.8 M deal while anchoring a defense with few other proven rushers. The Bengals granted him permission to seek a trade back in March. The dance floor is open. Who steps up?

Five Trade scenarios that could unleash Trey Hendrickson’s next Sack symphony

1. New England Patriots: Building Vrabel’s Nightmare Factory

Forget rebuilding; Mike Vrabel’s crew is assembling a defense designed to suffocate. They’ve spent big, but lack that true alpha edge to unleash on AFC East rivals, especially Josh Allen’s squad. Imagine Hendrickson, fresh off back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons and a First-Team All-Pro nod, charging off the Foxborough edge. He’s the missing piece to transform a solid unit into a terrifying one.

Patra sees the fit: “However, if there is a divorce, New England is a good new partner. Mike Vrabel could use a legit No. 1 edge to anchor his defense… Adding Hendrickson would get them a big stride closer to threatening the Bills’ divisional dominance.” With Drake Maye on a rookie deal, now’s the time for a big swing. Hendrickson is a sledgehammer strike.

2. Detroit Lions: Completing the Motor City Pass-Rush Symphony

GM Brad Holmes might downplay the fan clamor for another edge rusher, but pairing Aidan Hutchinson with Hendrickson? That’s not just an upgrade; it’s a cheat code. Picture Hutch drawing double-teams while Hendrickson, with his league-leading 83 pressures in ’24, feasts one-on-one. It’s the kind of move that screams ‘Super Bowl or Bust.’ Ben Solak’s proposed trade—a 2026 second-rounder and a conditional 2027 pick—feels like art.

Sending Hendrickson to the NFC contender avoids strengthening an AFC rival like Buffalo. As Bengals reporter Ben Baby noted, this deal offers ‘prolonged value for the Bengals’ while giving Detroit the final piece for a potentially historic pass rush.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 exhales as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans post game at Nissan Stadium.

3. Indianapolis Colts: Reuniting the Band in Indy

New DC Lou Anarumo knows exactly what Hendrickson brings—he coached him for four dominant years in Cincinnati. Reuniting them in Indy instantly supercharges that defense. Jeremy Fowler’s offer (a 2026 second-rounder and a 2027 fifth) acknowledges the market: “It’s clear the Bengals aren’t getting a first-rounder for Hendrickson… but the elite pass rusher still has immense value.” The Colts have the cap space ($20 million+) to extend him, and Hendrickson’s proven production (43 tackles, 19 TFLs, 36 QB hits in ’24 alone) is the perfect veteran catalyst for a young, ascending team. It’s a comfortable fit with instant, high-impact potential.

4. Buffalo Bills: The ultimate Mahomes hunter?

Buffalo knows the path to a title runs through Patrick Mahomes. Their offseason gamble on Joey Bosa already hit a snag (injury). Enter Hendrickson. Dan Graziano’s offer of a 2026 second-round pick is straightforward. Adding Hendrickson’s relentless motor (24 percent pass-rush win rate in ’24, second-best among edges) opposite Greg Rousseau would give Buffalo its most fearsome edge duo in years, specifically engineered to disrupt KC’s king.

While sending him within the AFC might give Cincy pause, the chance to land a solid future asset for a player they might lose anyway is tempting. For the Bills? It’s an arms race, and Hendrickson is premium hardware.

5. Washington Commanders: A Win-Now Pass-Rush Jolt

Adam Peters’s Commanders are aggressively building for contention now. Their biggest defensive weakness? Edge rusher. Dorance Armstrong is solid, but Hendrickson is elite. Seth Walder’s creative offer sends promising young DT Jer’Zhan Newton and a 2026 third-rounder to Cincy. “Adding Hendrickson… would be a huge boost,” especially for a defense craving a consistent game-wrecker. Washington has the veteran D-line depth (Payne, Kinlaw) to absorb Newton’s loss, while the Bengals get immediate, cost-controlled talent on the interior—a substantive return fitting their needs.

The clock ticks down on this offseason drive. Will Hendrickson get his new deal in stripes, or will he be suiting up elsewhere come September? One thing’s certain: wherever Trey Hendrickson lines up next, quarterbacks will feel the earth shake. His next sack dance is poised to rewrite a defense’s story.