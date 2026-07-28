5 NFL Teams Who Should Trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their hands full this offseason with looming contract extensions for stars of the team. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been expecting one, but with Tampa Bay’s training camp starting today, he’ll wait until next Spring. One player wasn’t as patient. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade amid contract negotiations.

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Vea is set to earn $18 million this season in the final year of his four-year, $71 million contract. To put that into perspective, he’s the 19th highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league, and for a player who has more pressures than Dexter Lawrence over the past two seasons, that seems low. And it is.

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Over his eight-year career with the Buccaneers, Vea has made two Pro Bowls and accumulated over 330 quarterback pressures and 160 run stops. He’s been hailed as one of the best nose tackles in this league and knows he should be paid like one.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills Nov 16, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea 50 during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20251116_ajw_fb5_134

It’s not a surprising trade request; this contract extension has been hovering for months around Vea and the Buccaneers. Now it’s reached its limit. Vea is expected to report to training camp and not fully hold out, but it’s no surprise he understands the money he’s worth. The question is, will Tampa Bay now give it to him with the Mayfield extension pushed back? If they don’t, there are teams in the NFL who shouldn’t hesitate to send a trade package over for Vea.

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What would a trade look like?

If Lawrence went for the No. 10 overall pick in this last draft, you’d have to expect Vea would fetch at least a second. Vea is older at 31-years old and is expecting a lofty contract extension. Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons just got a contract extension worth 35 million a year this past offseason. Lawrence is making $28 million, and another nose tackle, Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Davis, is making $26 million a year.

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Vea should get at least something north of 25 million, so the team making the trade will have to give up capital and have the space to extend Vea long-term if he were to get traded. With that said, here are five teams that should inquire about Vea.

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Chicago Bears

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 02: Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett 50 runs onto the field before the game against the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 2, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 02 Bears at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251102181

It’s not a surprise the Chicago Bears are on this list after they gave up over 130 rushing yards per game last season. The team didn’t heavily address the nose tackle this offseason, but did acquire Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street throughout the Spring.

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Neither is a real needle mover, and the current starting defensive tackles on the team are Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett. Chicago made upgrades to its secondary, but seemingly forgot about the front-seven. Now a solution presents itself right as training camp begins. Vea could help bolster this Bears rushing defense and help them get over the hump and into the NFC Championship.

New Orleans Saints

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The New Orleans Saints are a sleeper team for a lot of analysts and fans around the country. The expectation is this offense will take a major jump with quarterback Tyler Shough entering his second year. But is the defense ready to make a playoff push?

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New Orleans was one of the better teams in the league when it came to rushing yards per play, giving up four yards per play and ranking sixth best in the league. Still, it gave up over 120 rushing yards a game and struggled to contain runs, having allowed over 50 of them to go 10-plus yards.

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Vea could slide right into that starting nose tackle spot over Davon Godchaux and anchor the middle of the New Orleans defensive line. It’s rare to see an in-division trade happen, so this likely won’t happen, but the fit is there.

San Francisco 49ers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Dec 22, 2024 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa 97 stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20241222_JFV_bv1_006

The San Francisco 49ers went out and traded for Osa Odighizuwa this offseason to give them some pass rush help on the inside. That doesn’t eliminate them as one of the better landing spots for Vea.

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San Francisco has spent hefty draft capital on the defensive line over the past couple of years. Taking C.J. West, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and Gracen Halton are all players who can line up on the inside and rush the passer. But they aren’t Vea.

Pair up Vea with Odighizuwa and Nick Bosa along the defensive line, and the 49ers’ front seven would be among the league’s best. If healthy, that front seven could be a top-five rushing defense in the league.

Buffalo Bills

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aug 23, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker 96 looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250824_nrs_fo8_0006

Anytime a defensive player is available, the Buffalo Bills should be on the landing spots list. Especially when it comes to rushing defense. The Bills were one of the league’s best last season against the pass, but the complete opposite against the run. Buffalo gave up over 135 yards per game last season, and 65 runs went for 10-plus yards.

The team made plenty of defensive additions throughout this offseason to try and fix it, but didn’t directly address the nose tackle position. The team selected Zane Durant in the draft, but he has a smaller, more athletic build.

Switching to a 3-4 this season requires a big-bodied nose tackle to handle a lot of the dirty work. Buffalo has a mauling man in Deone Walker who’s entering year two, but can he produce as Vea could? Likely not, so Buffalo is another landing spot for Vea.

Seattle Seahawks

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Why should the Los Angeles Rams be the only team going all out to build a super team? Let the reigning Super Bowl champs make some upgrades as well. Do the Seattle Seahawks need Vea? Well, did the Rams need Myles Garrett? Seattle’s defense proved to be one of the best last season, but Vea could solidify them as a top-five unit again.

Vea would slide into the nose tackle position and let Byron Murphy II slide over to the 3-tech spot where he naturally fits better. Add the depth of Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Demarcus Lawrence, and this front-seven that dominated teams last season would do the same again.