5 NFL Teams Whose Free Agency Moves Changed Their 2026 Draft Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd

Chiefs may use two first-round picks on offensive line depth and pass catchers

Jets traded for star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed guard Dylan Parham

Week 1 of free agency is complete, and there were some huge signings from the get-go. Several teams did a great job filling holes on their rosters, which will ultimately cause them to change course in next month’s draft, at least in the early going. Here’s a look at five teams whose impactful free-agent signings now allow them to address other needs in the opening rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 16, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips 50 reacts after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251116_mcd_se7_26

On the whole, I thought the Panthers did the best job of any team during the first week of free agency and left with a much stronger roster. The team had two major needs on defense that people thought would be addressed early in the draft: pass rusher and off-ball linebacker.

ADVERTISEMENT

They promptly filled both by signing Jaelan Phillips to a massive four-year, $120 million contract and linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million contract. Not only did the Panthers fill needs by signing the two players, but the vacancies left by Phillips in Philadelphia and Lloyd in Jacksonville are massive holes that those teams must address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carolina was not done, as they added offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, the four-year veteran who was previously with the Green Bay Packers, to a one-year deal. Considering the serious knee injury suffered by starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu during the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, an injury that could threaten his 2026 season, it was money well spent on another free agent.

Heading towards the draft, the Panthers now have the luxury of looking at other positions. If tight end Kenyon Sadiq happens to fall to the 19 selection of the first round, he has to be a consideration, and they could also target a top cornerback.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans Saints/Kansas City Chiefs

Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Jaguars running back TRAVIS ETIENNE JR 1 walks to the sideline before the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_053 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

It’s easy to lump these two teams together for a couple of reasons. The first would be that both were considered potential landing spots for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The second is that each franchise addressed the position in free agency, with New Orleans signing Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract and the Chiefs inking Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III for three years, $43.05 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints will now look to address needs at edge rusher, tight end, or possibly receiver. They could come back around in the second round and add another running back, such as Mike Washington Jr. of Arkansas, who would be a great complement for the recently signed Etienne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City? Expect them to stay on offense with both of their picks in Round 1, looking to fortify the offensive line and add a pass catcher.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake 37 and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner 91 sack Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0204

The Rams filled big needs in their secondary via contract extension, trade, and free agency. Los Angeles started working on its secondary needs even before the chatter of free agency for 2026 began, signing safety/nickel back Quentin Lake to a contract extension on January 1. Next, it was Kam Curl, who was signed to a three-year, $36 million deal before he was able to reach free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there was the big trade for Trent McDuffie, acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs for the latter of their two picks in the first round, the 29th selection. Finally, the Rams nailed down free-agent cornerback Jaylen Watson with a three-year, $51 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This all means the Rams won’t be taking Mansoor Delane with the 13th pick of the draft and can address other needs, such as adding another receiver.

New York Jets

Imago March 9, 2026: Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 29 reacts after intercepting the ball and running back a two point conversion against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. – ZUMAm67_ 20260309_zaf_m67_003 Copyright: xMatiasxJ.xOcnerx

The Jets have two selections in the first round, and the moves they made the past week give them leverage on what to do with those selections.

ADVERTISEMENT

With lots of holes in the secondary, the team traded for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, meaning Caleb Downs of Ohio State is now out of the conversation for the second pick of the draft. And just a few days ago, they signed guard Dylan Parham for two years and $16 million.

This means interior offensive line is no longer a desperate need for the team, and it’s unlikely they will use the 16th pick on guard Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State.