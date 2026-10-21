5 NFL Trades That Could Shake Up the League

It feels like the NFL season just started, but we’re not that far from the NFL trade deadline already being upon us. On Tuesday, November 10th, which is less than three weeks away, no more trades can be made until the offseason begins, and we typically see quite a few deals made in the days leading up to it. There are plenty of teams entering rebuilding mode, and contenders are always looking to add a few missing pieces to their roster.

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With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, here are five trades that would shake up the league.

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Justin Herbert to the Minnesota Vikings

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð DECEMBER 01: Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh gives quarterback Justin Herbert 10 a first bump prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 1st, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 01 Chargers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241201090

Vikings Get: Justin Hebert

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Chargers Get: 2027 & 2028 First-Round Pick, 2027 Second-Round Pick, 2028 Second-Round Pick, Carson Wentz

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Let’s start with the trade a ton of people have been talking about. Justin Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, but he and the Los Angeles Chargers are going nowhere anytime soon, and it feels like it might be time to part ways. The Chargers have repeatedly said they will not move Herbert, but everyone says that until the right package comes along.

If the Minnesota Vikings think they have a real chance to win it all this year with their defense playing lights out, they have to make a move for a quarterback. Kyler Murray isn’t going to cut it, and there just so happens to be one elite quarterback that could be available for the right price. If I’m Kevin O’Connell, I am begging the front office to make LAC say no.

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Two first-rounders, two second-rounders, and Carson Wentz could get the job done, and if it won’t, turn one of those seconds into a first and the Chargers would be hard-pressed to say no. With Herbert under center, the Vikings would be real contenders.

Jonathan Taylor to the Denver Broncos

Broncos Get: Jonathan Taylor

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Colts Get: 2027 Second-Round Pick, 2028 Fourth-Round Pick

Has Bo Nix looked great this season? No, but with a run game that’s averaging 3.4 yards per carry, I don’t see how many quarterbacks could succeed. Defenses don’t need to load the box to stop the run, so they can drop seven or even eight men into coverage and make Nix’s life living hell. Do you know what could solve that? Trading for Jonathan Taylor.

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The Colts are 2-4, just fired their GM, and could have a fire sale at the trade deadline. If that happens, Taylor will certainly be a player they’re shopping, and the Broncos are in win-now mode. Bringing in an elite running back would help their offense greatly, and with the defense they have, they would be real contenders in the AFC.

Quenton Nelson to the Las Vegas Raiders

Imago October 12, 2025: Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson 56 after NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_439 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Raiders Get: Quenton Nelson, 2027 Seventh-Round Pick

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Colts Get: 2027 Second-Round Pick

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Quenton Nelson is one of the best guards in football, but with the Colts potentially selling at the deadline and the fact that his contract expires after this year, he’s a likely trade candidate. I know the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t necessarily going to be buyers at the deadline, but if Nelson is available, they should pounce.

Just think about it. The Raiders have the first overall pick expected to start at some point this year (or next year), they have a young running back they haven’t been able to get the most out of, and they have a boatload of cap space. They can trade for Nelson, sign him to a long-term deal, and shore up the interior of their offensive line for the next 3-4 years for Fernando Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty.

Klint Kubiak’s system depends on an elite run game, and getting Nelson can ensure they have that for the foreseeable future.

Brian Thomas Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Get: Brian Thomas Jr.

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Jaguars Get: 2027 Second-Round Pick, 2027 Sixth-Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs and needing receiver help go together like white on rice. It feels like we talk about it every year, but with Tyquan Thornton out and Rashee Rice dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, they absolutely need to add some depth at receiver, and Brian Thomas Jr. is a high-upside player in the wrong system.

It would likely cost KC a second-rounder and some change, but if it gives them a legitimate chance to make it to the Super Bowl, no price is too steep. They have the running back, they have the quarterback, now they just need a receiver to pair with Rice, and their offense will be incredibly dangerous.

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DeForest Buckner to the Chicago Bears

Imago Oct 18, 2026 Indianapolis, IN, USA Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner 99 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: -Cal Media Indianapolis USA – ZUMAc04_ 20261018_zma_c04_350 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Bears Get: DeForest Buckner

Colts Get: 2027 Fourth-Round Pick, 2028 Sixth-Round Pick

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Chicago’s defense has really taken a step forward this year. After giving up the 23rd-most PPG last year, they rank sixth in PPG allowed in 2026, but they’re still missing a piece on the interior of their defensive line. Their defensive tackles have totaled one sack this year, so they should try to make a move for DeForest Buckner.

The Colts’ DT has been one of the best pass-rushing DTs for a while now. From 2021 to 2023, Buckner averaged 7.7 sacks per season, and while his production has fallen off a bit because of injuries in recent years, he’s still recorded 4+ sacks in each of the last three seasons, including four in six games this year. He could give the Bears some push on the interior of the defensive line that they desperately need.