5 NFL Training Camp Standouts Turning Heads Ahead of the 2026 Season

NFL training camp always creates buzz, but separating genuine breakout candidates from offseason hype isn’t easy. A handful of players, however, have consistently made headlines with their performances over the first few weeks of camp. Whether they’re rookies exceeding expectations, veterans building instant chemistry with new quarterbacks, or young defenders taking the next step, these five players are generating the kind of buzz that could carry into the 2026 regular season.

Cyrus Allen – Kansas City Chiefs

Imago August 28, 2025: Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen 4 runs the ball during an NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250828_zma_c04_280 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for perimeter playmakers ever since the departure of Tyreek Hill from Kansas City. With players like Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice struggling to stay on the field, it’s felt like the Chiefs have just been throwing darts at the board hoping one sticks. They took a shot on Jalen Royals in last year’s draft, but he hasn’t found a way to find the field in his career.

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In the 2026 NFL Draft, Kansas City selected Cincinnati’s Cyrus Allen in the fifth round. Everything coming out of Chiefs training camp has pointed to Allen being a steal in the draft, with him repeatedly making plays for Patrick Mahomes. He avoided an injury scare early after going down with a leg injury, but it turned out to be a bone bruise. If things continue to trend upwards, Allen could find a permanent role with the Chiefs offense.

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DJ Moore – Buffalo Bills

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: DJ Moore 2 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118076

It took Khalil Shakir leading the Buffalo Bills in receiving yards in the team’s playoff loss in Denver for the front office to understand they need receiver help. Buffalo went out and traded for DJ Moore this offseason to go get Josh Allen a true No. 1 receiver, which he’s been missing since the departure of Stefon Diggs.

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Moore enters his ninth season in the NFL and is the clear leader of the Bills receiver room. Reports throughout training camp have said he and Allen have formed an early connection, which is a green flag for Bills fans. He could be the missing piece the Bills have needed to get over the postseason hump that’s haunted them for years.

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Brock Bowers – Las Vegas Raiders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Raiders vs Chiefs NOV 29 November 29, 2024: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers 89 makes a catch for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241129_zma_c04_242.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree326950

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have the best receiving room in the NFL, but they do have one of the league’s best pass catchers in Brock Bowers. So far in camp, reports indicate that Bowers and Kirk Cousins have been repeatedly connecting across all team periods.

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Bowers enters his third year in the NFL after battling injuries in 2025. If the Raiders can get a healthy Bowers for 2026, reports suggest they will. Bowers can get back to his All-Pro status he earned in his rookie season.

Arvell Reese – New York Giants

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Arvell Reese was a fun watch throughout the draft process. The issue was finding a role for him at the NFL level, given that he could play off-ball or on-ball linebacker. The New York Giants decided to put him as an off-ball linebacker in their 3-4 scheme next to Tremaine Edmunds.

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Edmunds is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. Reese is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. Both ran around a 4.50 40-yard dash, just showing the type of athletes they are. Throughout camp, he’s shown the versatility to drop into pass coverage, rush the passer and cover running backs out of the backfield. He’s been everything the Giants expected from the fifth overall pick. Oh, and the team also has a pass-rushing duo of Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Just imagine packages with Reese blitzing from the second level as well.

Shavon Revel – Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defense has seen plenty of changes throughout this offseason. This includes hiring Christian Parker to lead the defense and acquiring players such as Rashan Gary, Cobie Durant, and Jalen Thompson in free agency. Cowboys fans hope this unit isn’t one of the league’s worst in 2026.

Shavon Revel, who was taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has stood out so far in camp. He was recovering from a torn ACL throughout the draft process, which caused him to slide, and had growing pains in his rookie season when he eventually took the field. He’s been holding his own against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in camp, but still has to win a battle against Durant to see the field.