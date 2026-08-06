5 Players to Watch in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Cardinals vs. Panthers

Football is back. It feels so good to type those words. The Hall of Fame game is set for Thursday night, with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers set to face off to celebrate the 2026 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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The game is the annual opening of the NFL’s preseason slate, meaning we won’t see many starters compete in a game like this. Don’t expect starters like Jeremiyah Love or Bryce Young to play much. In this game, we typically see primarily the third- to fourth-stringers take the field, trying to fight for a place on the roster.

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Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Notre Dame fighting irish running back 4 Jeremiyah Love here he is pictured on November 30, 2024 win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required FILE PHOTOS former Notre Dame fighting irish running back 4 Jeremiyah Love here he is pictured on November 30, 2024 win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Regardless, there are always players to keep an eye on, and these two teams have some exciting pieces who typically don’t see the field much. Here are five players to keep an eye out for in the Hall of Fame game who could have a successful night.

Princely Umanmielen – Carolina Panthers

The Panthers selected Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds with rare length that made him an intriguing option throughout the draft. Umanmielen participated in 21 percent of the defensive snaps in his rookie season. In those snaps, he had 10 total quarterback pressures, two sacks and 11 run-stop tackles.

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One of the bigger concerns for Umanmielen was his overall strength, given his slender build coming out of college. Thursday, he has the chance to show what he’s been working on this offseason to see if he can make a second-year jump for the Panthers, especially after the loss of Nic Scourton for the 2026 season.

Bam Martin-Scott – Carolina Panthers

Bam Martin-Scott went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, but found a role with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He’s entering his second season in the league, and Thursday can be a chance for him to show the quick trigger he had in college.

Martin-Scott is the current backup inside linebacker for the Panthers behind Trevin Wallace and Devin Lloyd. He has good versatility to line up anywhere in Carolina’s 3-4 scheme, but is a little undersized at 227 pounds. He may not see much playing time this season, and the next month is his best shot to showcase the size and speed he has.

Will Lee III – Carolina Panthers

Imago October 18, 2025: Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III 4 comes up the line in man coverage. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251018_faf_cm9_083 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

The last player we’ll highlight on the Panthers is their fourth-round selection in this past draft, Will Lee III. Lee is 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds with an aggressive mindset on the outside. He thrives in man coverage, as he is not scared of contact and is willing to hit receivers.

That aggressiveness could cost him at the NFL level and could lead to flags throughout games. Lee was a fun prospect to watch in college, and will likely be a backup for the Panthers to start the season. He should see some sort of playing time on Thursday, and could stand out against some of the Cardinals’ backups.

Reggie Virgil – Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals took Reggie Virgil in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Their starting receivers will likely be Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne. Meaning, Virgil should get a good amount of playing time throughout Thursday’s game.

Virgil is 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds and ran a 4.57 40 at the NFL Combine. He had over 700 receiving yards for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in his last college season. Virgil showed his strong hands throughout college and his ability to win contested catches. He could get better in the short-area game, but has some promise to be the Cardinals’ fourth wide receiver on the depth chart.

Jalen Brooks – Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Brooks was a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft, and joined Arizona’s practice squad in October 2025. Last season, he appeared in five games, had three receptions for 51 yards, and returned 10 kickoffs for 254 yards.

Brooks has good size for a wideout, being 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He knows how to use that size, high-pointing the ball in contested-catch scenarios. He struggled in testing throughout the NFL Draft process, causing him to fall, but Thursday can be his moment to make a highlight play or two.