5 Realistic Trade Destinations for WR A.J. Brown

The blockbuster trade that was supposed to guarantee the Philadelphia Eagles a decade of offensive dominance is now on the verge of imploding, and A.J. Brown’s frustration could force the franchise to part with its most explosive weapon.

Brown’s reported discontent in Philadelphia has GMs across the league clearing cap space and checking their draft capital. The question isn’t if a team will call, but who will make the best offer.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have talent in their wide receiver room, but they don’t have a solidified WR1. Courtland Sutton has been solid and consistent throughout his career, but has never been a star receiver. Other young talents like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant have been solid, but Brown would add a new element to the Broncos’ offense that they don’t have yet.

Bo Nix has looked promising through two seasons, and giving him a star wide receiver will help him make the jump. With Denver making the AFC Championship last season, it would make a lot of sense if they went all-in in 2026.

The Broncos could easily make the cap space to acquire Brown, and with nine draft picks in 2026, they won’t feel too bad moving some for a proven wideout.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers roster has a lot of problems, but quarterback isn’t one of them. Justin Herbert has been one of the league’s best performers despite a lack of talent around him.

Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston hasn’t panned out for Los Angeles. While Ladd McKonkey has been solid, he isn’t a true boundary wideout like Brown. Making a move for the All-Pro receiver would pair Herbert with a level of receiver he has yet to have in his career.

Financially, the move would be straightforward for the Chargers. They have the most available cap space in the NFL with $99 million. They could easily take on his contract. There is a lack of draft picks, with only five picks in 2026, but a player of Brown’s caliber could be worth it.

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints haven’t had consistent wide receiver play since Michael Thomas was dominating the league. Chris Olave is one of the league’s emerging wideouts, but injuries have kept him off the field.

Brown is familiar with the Saints’ offense after playing a season under head coach Kellen Moore during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. The veteran receiver was named an All-Pro in his only season with Moore despite being in a run-heavy offense.

The Saints have potentially found their franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough. The second-year quarterback came on strong at the end of the 2025 season and showed promising flashes. Even when Olave was out, Shough found success throwing to practice-squad receivers. Ensuring another reliable target to help develop your young passer is crucial.

It won’t be easy for the Saints, however. They are currently -$12 million in cap space. While they usually find loopholes in the cap space to open up more money, clearing enough for Brown’s $32 million annually won’t be easy.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have tried to find Josh Allen’s WR1 through the draft, but it has not worked. Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman haven’t panned out. While Khalil Shakir has been a solid wideout, he doesn’t have the makings of a WR1.

When Stefon Diggs was in Buffalo, he had the best seasons of his career. Through those four years, Diggs logged 5,372 yards, making four straight Pro Bowls.

A trade sending Brown to Buffalo would instantly create one of the league’s best quarterback-wideout duos. Pairing the All-Pro receiver with an MVP-winning quarterback would transform the Bills’ new offense.

Buffalo is trying to win now. While they’ll have to find a way to open up enough cap space for Brown’s contract, exchanging a first-round pick for the superstar receiver would be worth it.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots make the most sense for Brown. Head Coach Mike Vrabel drafted Brown with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, and the Patriots have the cap space available to take on Brown’s contract.

New England just announced they will be releasing veteran wideout Diggs, making a true WR1 for Drake Maye a massive need. The Diggs release indicated the Patriots have a plan to acquire a big-name wideout, and Brown would fit right in.

New England also has 11 draft picks available in 2026, giving them the resources to trade for the veteran wideout comfortably. It will probably take at least a first-rounder, but that’s a sacrifice a contending team like the Patriots would be willing to make to make it back to the Super Bowl.