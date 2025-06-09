5 Teams That Should Trade for Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Ft. Rams, Panthers

“I’m not going to get out here and talk about it. But we had a lot of discussions on it from both sides. And at the end of the day, we felt this is what was best for the Dolphins and for Jalen.” That’s what Dolphins GM Chris Grier said when he was asked about the reason their CB Jalen Ramsey wants to get traded. In April, it made headlines that Miami and Ramsey had mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons.

Ramsey signed a three-year extension worth $72.1 million with the Dolphins on September 7, 2024. That made him the highest-paid corner in the NFL. However, things changed after the 2024 season. The exact reason behind the CB’s decision still remains a mystery. But the curiosity around where the seven-time Pro Bowler will land is growing fast as we head toward the 2025 season. So, as we wait to watch the next Ramsey chapter unfold, here are the five teams analysts are predicting could trade for Miami’s star CB.

Los Angeles Rams

In 2023, the Rams traded Jalen for a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long. At that time, the team was trying to get some salary cap relief. Also, they were in their rebuilding phase, showing the door to veterans like Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd. Ramsey, too, was bid adieu by the Rams. But now, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Graziano predict that the Rams and the CB could reunite.

via Imago March 16, 2023: New Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey answers questions from the media at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday March 16, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sports News – March 16, 2023 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm67_ 0239552265st Copyright: xMikexStockerx

The main reason Fowler thinks the Ramsey-Rams trade would work is because the CB has won a Super Bowl with them. Los Angeles has not closed the door on adding a CB to their roster. In fact, the team does need a bit of help at that position. With Jalen on the market, someone they know how to best utilize, this trade could likely happen. “The Rams know and like Ramsey. He likes it in Los Angeles, too,” writes Daniel Graziano. So, could we see this reunion happen? Guess we’ll have to wait.

Carolina Panthers

Should Jalen Ramsey move to play at the safety position now? That’s what ESPN’s Ben Solak proposed in his offer. Solak writes, “As 30-year-old Ramsey enters the latter part of his career, safety might be a better position for him.”

Another reason why the Panthers could be a perfect landing spot for the CB is that it would reunite him with DC Ejiro Evero. Ejiro coached Jalen during his time in L.A., he was the Rams’ passing game coordinator during their Super Bowl LVI run. So, Carolina could be a great fit for the veteran player.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons this offseason have made some bold moves on their roster. They will be kicking off their season with their young QB Michael Penix Jr. after moving on from Kirk Cousins. And adding some veteran help for the young QB could help the Falcons turn things around in their favor. Jalen Ramsey is a Super Bowl champion and has played ten playoff games. So, if Atlanta can make this deal happen with Miami, it’s worth giving a shot.

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell‘s Lions pass defense was ranked third-worst in the 2024 season. The team finished 15-2, first in the NFC North. But the weaknesses of their pass defense were quite visible during their divisional round loss to the Commanders. So, Detroit has a gap in its secondary, and adding a veteran like Jalen Ramsey could fill it.

Jalen Ramsey in Kansas City?

Honestly, Kansas City does not desperately need a CB. They have Trent McDuffie as the left starting CB and Kristian Fulton as the right starting CB. The Chiefs have multiple backups as well. So why would they think about a Ramsey trade? Well, the only reason could be their desperation to make a quick comeback after failing a three-peat Super Bowl win. Kansas City often pulls off surprising moves when it comes to fully locking down its roster. And Jalen Ramsey, who already has a Super Bowl, could help a strong team like the Chiefs win another one. So, the Chiefs acquiring Ramsey from Miami could make sense in that way.

Well, no matter which team Ramsey ends up with, there’s one key factor to consider: any team looking to make a deal must be willing to absorb his massive contract, which includes a $16.6 million cap hit for the upcoming season.

Ramsey’s performance dipped last season, as he missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2016. He recorded 60 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended. So, any team interested in acquiring him will need to weigh both his recent performance and the financial commitment.