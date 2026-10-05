5 Things We Learned From the Chiefs-Raiders Game: WR Injury Crisis, Kenneth Walker Shines Again and More

The fans have been waiting for the Sunday Night Football clash between the two AFC West rivals all day long, and the game certainly didn’t disappoint in any way. The game was a full-blown fight to stay undefeated, and for the first time since superstar Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs, the two were 3-0 coming into Allegiant Stadium.

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The game perfectly showcased the historical rivalry between the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, long dominated by the Chiefs, as Mahomes went 14-2 against the Raiders in a 30-27 win on Sunday, with Kenneth Walker III playing a crucial role.

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But this win had more than just stars taking the spotlight, as some players emerged as vital to the team while others continued their tremendous form. Let us see five such things that were the highlights of the game, be they strengths or weaknesses.

This is to inform the reader that the primary source for this article was the Kansas City Star.

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Kenneth Walker III: Star of the Chiefs’ running game

The Chiefs’ offense is all Walker and Mahomes linking up to secure touchdowns for the team, and that’s what happened on Sunday as well, with Walker rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

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Walker has been the dawn of the Chiefs’ running game ever since joining the Chiefs this offseason. He just won the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September and didn’t slow down at all, coming into the most important game for the Chiefs thus far.

The 25-year-old running back became the first Chiefs player to run for at least 175 yards, including two touchdowns, since Jamaal Charles did it in 2010. Not only that, he has now made franchise history by rushing for 537 yards in the first four games for the Chiefs, the most in the team’s history.

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His 537 yards in the first four games are also the most by any running back in the last 15 years, with DeMarco Murray’s 534-yard run being surpassed by him, according to Pro Football Focus.

His most brilliant drive came when offensive linemen Trey Smith and Jaylon Moore opened space for him to sprint for 76 yards. Even Mahomes was left flabbergasted by Walker’s performance, saying, “He’s a game-changer. He did that for us today.”

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We guess the Chiefs are really true with calling Walker “The Truth,” a nickname previously held by Super Bowl champion Karl Williams.

Walker has now rushed for 100+ yards in three out of his four games for the Chiefs. Not just that, but he’s already bagged four rushing and two receiving touchdowns. He took this stellar form to a new height with his best yards from scrimmage (191) for his new franchise.

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Chiefs lost WRs that proved lethal against Raiders

While Walker was shining in the running game, the Chiefs also had some injuries that will haunt them in future games. First up was Rashee Rice, who is in the last year of his contract and wanted to prove he deserved to stay on a championship-contending team. He suffered a hamstring injury on the first drive of the game.

But then there was Tyquan Thornton, who has been a role player for the Chiefs since last year.

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He scored another touchdown and was looking sharp throughout the day, but this wouldn’t go much longer, as after catching a 55-yard pass from Mahomes in the fourth quarter, Thornton fell down near the Raiders’ 5-yard line, though he tried to celebrate, he realized his ankle was dislocated and was immediately carted off the field.

“That’s a rough one,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Especially a guy like Tyquan [who is] a great father, a great husband and all that. Just his attitude. His attitude is unbelievable. He’s great for the team and kind of a leader for that group.”

With these two players off, the Chiefs now face a dire situation in the WR position, making the rumors of superstar Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas brighter than ever.

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What is going on with the Chiefs’ offensive line as Maxx Crosby remains problematic

Mahomes had some decent throws, inlcuding 41-yard throw to Xavier Worthy and a 42-yard throw to Thornton, but those were made when Mahomes had clean pockets.

The Chiefs have several questions about their offensive line, which is responsible for protecting arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now, especially since Mahomes just made a comeback after suffering an ACL injury last season.

While the PFF gave the linemen decent grades, there was a threat that kept pushing back the line: the five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby. While the Chiefs stopped the Raiders to two sacks the whole game, Crosby was consistently sneaking in and delivered five quarterback hits, including three assisted tackles and half a sack.

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There was one particular decision that felt odd to almost every other publication, which was replacing starting left guard Kingsley Suamataia with Mike Caliendo, who clearly struggled on the gridiron, with Mahomes taking a beating all day with a total of eight quarterback hits.

“As far as the Kingsley thing goes, before you guys ask, that’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said. “But we’ll figure it out, and down the road we’ll be better as a team for it, and Kingsley will be better for it.”

Sure, the Chiefs did score 30, but with Mahomes getting less time on his hands and a few clean pockets during the game, the score was rather limited. Crosby reflected on the game afterward, admitting that the team is “getting a lot better” but wasn’t at its “best” on Sunday.

“We’re truly focused on the everyday process of being better. And that starts with the coaches, and it trickles down through the whole team and our leadership. We’ve got work to do,” Crosby continued.

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Raiders’ Tight Ends saved the day for the team’s run game

While the Chiefs did win, they weren’t the only ones who enjoyed spaces given to them throughout the game.

Kansas City was dealing skillfully with the Raiders’ running game, with the Raiders finishing with just 72 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reflected on the struggles of the run game as well.

“We’ve got to find that answer,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said of the run game struggles. “That will be a big factor in us being a better football team.”

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But still, the Chiefs’ defense had many leaks, especially when it came to stopping the tight ends. The duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer combined for 14 receptions and 168 yards, bursting through Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense to keep the Raiders in the game. The Chiefs had no answer for the tight ends, and in reply, Travis Kelce and Noah Gray could only combine for four receptions for 32 yards.

Chiefs’ Special Teams had some viral moments

The special teams had three particular moments that went viral on social media as well. The best defensive moment actually came from the Chiefs’ special teams linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who punched the football away from the hands of Darake Young on a kickoff in the fourth quarter. Walker then came in clutch on the very next play, running for a 22-yard touchdown, with the Chiefs’ lead widening to 30-19.

But that wasn’t all. The Vegas were coming for the Chiefs’ lead, and that’s when Matt Araiza delivered a 52-yard punt, which was downed at the Raiders’ one, forcing Las Vegas to pull off a lengthy drive, which they couldn’t.

But the most viral moment came when Araiza faked a punt on a fourth down and ran for 12 yards to get the first down. It was a rather decent game for the Chiefs’ special teams, which have been under scrutiny for the past three seasons, with questions often raised about special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who said before the Raiders game that “it’s so early” to judge the special teams.

This was most of what the Chiefs and the Raiders had to offer on Sunday, and it was quite a lot, but in the end, the fans left Allegiant Stadium entertained, and that’s what matters to us. While the Chiefs will now have a bye week, which will help them recover, the Raiders will march on against the New England Patriots.