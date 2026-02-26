Fixing the Bills: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Buffalo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills have $49 million in newly freed space

The Bills utilized four picks in the first three rounds

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen have failed to reach the Super Bowl for another season. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals being out of the picture this time around, Allen still couldn’t get over the hump.

Where do the Bills go from here? They continue to fail to get over the edge and fired Sean McDermott and hired Joe Brady. Using the StickToTheModel general manager simulation, we’ll simulate the 2026 offseason and make the necessary moves to put Buffalo in the best position to compete for a Super Bowl.

Who to Cut?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills Minicamp Jun 11, 2025 Orchard Park, NY, USA Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel 1 runs with the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250611_nts_fb5_0060

We start with $12.3 million over the cap that we need to clear up. We first start with cuts, where we let go of wide receiver Curtis Samuel to save $6.1 million. Despite the lack of depth in the receiver room, we let go of another veteran receiver, dropping Mecole Hardman, saving $1.4 million.

The final cut is safety Taylor Rapp. The veteran safety has been a solid starter for the Bills over the years, but it’s time to move on and find an upgrade. Letting Rapp go saves $3.9 million against the cap.

Restructures

The best way for us to open up some cap space is to restructure contracts. We restructured four players’ contracts to save nearly $35 million.

First, restructuring Allen’s contract that gives us $12.2 million, which puts us in the green. Next is Dion Dawkins and Ed Oliver. Restructuring the veterans gives us $9.5 million and $8.6 million, respectively.

The final restructure is tackle Spencer Brown. Restructuring Brown’s contract saves us $4 million on the season.

Trade!

Imago November 20, 2025, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox 88 is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair 0 while carrying the ball after a catch during the first quarter of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on November 20, 2025. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20251120_aap_w137_043 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

As we moved into free agency, the Denver Broncos offered us a trade, sending the 68th overall pick in the draft for tight end Dawson Knox. The move not only gives us a draft pick but also saves nearly $17 million.

Free Agency

After all the moves, we have freed up $49 million in cap space.

Despite a decent cap room, we go after quality over quantity of players. Our first signing is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, on a one-year deal worth $9 million. Evans is coming off his eleventh season in the NFL and first without 1,000 receiving yards. He’s a true WR1 and will be a major help to a team like the Bills, ready to win.

The next signing is bold. We signed safety Jaquan Brisker to a two-year, $22 million contract. Brisker has had good seasons in the NFL and is one of the best free-agent defensive backs available.

Next is a couple of multi-year deals for veterans. First cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu to a two-year, $14.4 million deal. We also signed up-and-coming edge rusher Odafe Oweh, with whom we agreed to a three-year, $36.8 million deal.

Our final signing was veteran tight end Zach Ertz. We sign Ertz to a one-year $6 million deal.

The Draft

Thanks to the Knox trade, we’ll have four picks within the first three rounds of the draft. Building through the draft is the best way to add to a roster and build towards your future.

1.26 Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Toledo at Mississippi State Sep 14, 2024 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore 18 runs the ball while defended by Toledo Rockets linebacker Lance Dixon 8 and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 7 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxBushx 20240914_tbs_mb6_223

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has become one of the biggest risers on draft day, and could hear his name called late in round one.

McNeil-Warren is the ideal size of an NFL safety, at 6-foot-2, 202 lbs. Ultra productive safety in college, McNeil-Warren has the versatility to play up in the box and is good enough in coverage to play over top. There are speed concerns, and he may play in the robber role more often than not, but found 5 interceptions through his last three seasons of college.

With the signing of Brisker, McNeil-Warren doesn’t need to start right away. But he’s a high-upside player who will eventually find his way as one of the better safeties in the NFL.

2.60 WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Our next pick is the long-term decision at wide receiver. Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields. The 6-foot-4 wideout is the prototypical “X” receiver. He’s a contested ball merchant who wins on 50/50 balls. He is sure-handed and a nice relief from the drops the Bills’ offense has faced over the years.

He isn’t very fast, and thanks to Notre Dame’s run-heavy offense, doesn’t have a wide route tree. But Fields’ contested catch ability is something to bet on and take a shot at with the 60th overall pick.

2.68 EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Imago Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height has a lot of development to go before he can become a high-end starter in the NFL, but the promise is there.

At 6-foot-3, 240 lbs, much of Height’s development will hinge on his work in the weight room to add bulk to his frame. He is undersized yet has found plenty of success at Texas Tech, logging 10 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2025. He won’t be an immediate impact player, but he will develop into a quality edge rusher with proper development.

3.91 CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Imago December 31, 2025 Miami FL Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott 0 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_275 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Scouts are already raving about Miami cornerback Keionte Scott, so I was surprised to see him still available at 91. Similar to McNeil-Warren, Scott is a defensive back who adds a presence in the run game as a solid tackler.

Scott is a nickel cornerback, but has a few coverage concerns. But with the athletic skills and the ability to rush the passer and play in the box, Scott’s versatility makes him a valuable defensive weapon.

Additions

WR Mike Evans

S Jaquan Brisker

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

EDGE Odafe Oweh

TE Zach Ertz

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

WR Malachi Fields

EDGE Romello Height

NCB Keionte Scott

Losses

TE Dawson Knox

WR Curtis Samuel

S Taylor Rapp

WR Mecole Hardman

The Bills are ready to win now. Really, anytime you have Allen on your roster, you’re ready to win. Our strategy focused on blending productive veterans with promising rookies. Letting go of multiple long-term starters hurts a bit, but pending contracts or not living up to the expectations of existing contracts make the moves easier.

It’s not easy to win the Super Bowl, but making these additions puts Allen in the best situation and a chance at a run.