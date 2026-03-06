Fixing the Broncos: What the Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Denver

Essentials Inside The Story Broncos release a WR, an OT and a C saving $10.5 M

The front office reworks several player contracts to free up an additional $28.9 million

The team acquires a WR from the Commanders for a 2026 1st-round pick

The Denver Broncos were just one game away from the Super Bowl in 2025, and likely would’ve been in the big game if it weren’t for a season-ending injury to Bo Nix in the Divisional Round.

However, Denver now knows Bo Nix is a franchise quarterback, but that discovery has also started the clock on his expensive second contract. The front office has one offseason to go all-in before the salary cap complicates everything.

Who to Cut?

Denver only has around $25 million in cap space, which is enough to sign some players, but we’ll be making moves to free up more money.

Our first move is cutting wide receiver Marvin Mims. The fourth-year wide receiver had a pretty mediocre year in 2025, and cutting him will save us $5.8 million.

Our next couple of cuts come on the offensive line. We cut tackle Matt Peart, saving $3.5 million, and center Michael Deiter, saving us $1.2 million. Our three moves open up $10.5 million to spend this offseason.

Restructures

Restructuring will allow us to make most of our money back. First, we restructure tackle Mike McGlinchey‘s contract, freeing up $9.2 million in cap space. We are also restructuring guard Quinn Meinerz’s contract, freeing up another $11.6 million.

Our final restructure is cornerback Patrick Surtain II‘s contract, creating $8.1 million more in available cap space.

Trade!

Before moving into free agency, we make some trades, each being pretty significant.

First, we make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, who approached us for a trade involving cornerback Garrett Williams. The fourth-year cornerback is approaching the final year of his rookie contract and will make a great complement opposite Surtain.

After the trade, we also agreed to an extension with Williams, extending him to a three-year $45 million contract. We send the Cardinals a 2026 third and fourth-round pick.

Our next trade is a splash. We send the 30th overall pick in the draft to the Washington Commanders to acquire wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Acquiring McLaurin is a huge move. There’s wide receiver talent already on the Broncos, but acquiring a superstar was hard to pass up. The 2x Pro Bowler opens up another element in the passing game and is a great complement to Courtland Sutton.

Losing our first-round pick this season is rough, but with a chance to win it all in 2026, it’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make.

Free Agency

With our all in appraoch, free agency brings some more big moves.

First, we address inside linebacker, adding a player Sean Payton is familiar with. We sign Kaden Elliss to a two-year $15 million deal. Elliss broke out during his time with the Atlanta Falcons and proved he could command a defense.

Moving to the offense, we have another splash move, bringing in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $30 million deal. I think this is a bit of an overspend, but Walker really proved his ability to take over games during the playoffs and will work well alongside RJ Harvey.

Addressing tight end, we have a reunion with tight end Noah Fant, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the Russell Wilson trade. We sign Fant to a one-year $5.7 million deal.

Our next deals are depth-related, signing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to a one-year $3 million deal, and quarterback Marcus Mariota to a one-year $6 million deal.

The Draft

With all the moves we made in trades, we’re entering the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft with just one selection. Again, quite a sacrifice, but one we needed to make to go all in for a Super Bowl.

2.62 ILB Josiah Trotter

Imago Credits: via X @MizzouFootball

Using our only draft pick within the first three rounds, we build onto our elite defense, drafting Missouri inside linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Football has been central to Trotter’s life. His father is a former NFL All-Pro linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter Sr, and his brother is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Fittingly, Josiah Trotter has the instincts to play in the NFL. He excels at timing his run blitzes and is disruptive as a pass rusher. There are concerns with his coverage abilities, often looking lost in zone coverage, but his ability to rush the passer is impressive enough.

Trotter will be a developmental prospect and could learn under Ellis before earning his spot in the starting lineup.

Recap

Additions:

CB Garrett Williams

WR Terry McLaurin

RB Kenneth Walker III

LB Kaden Ellis

TE Noah Fant

WR Tyquan Thornton

QB Marcus Mariota

ILB Josiah Trotter

Losses:

WR Marvin Mims

T Matt Peart

C Michael Deiter

Our moves solidify our attempt to go all in for 2026. While a slight threat to our future, losing valuable draft picks and committing to hefty contracts, Nix is nearing a contract extension, and this is our Super Bowl window.