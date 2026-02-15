Fixing the Colts: What a Perfect Offseason Looks Like for Indianapolis

At one point in the 2025 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were considered the team to beat. But after an 8-2 start, the Colts would end the season 8-9.

It’s not hard to pinpoint where the season went wrong for Indianapolis. Quarterback Daniel Jones was playing at a high level before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14.

While the Colts’ momentum was already slowing down at this point, coming off a two-game losing streak, if Jones had stayed healthy, Indianapolis likely would’ve made the playoffs.

Now entering the offseason, Jones is on an expiring contract, and you’re on the verge of losing one of your biggest breakout stars. So where do the Colts go from here?

Who to Cut?

There are some noteworthy cut candidates, highlighted by linebacker Zaire Franklin. But exhale, Colts fans, we’re not cutting the All-Pro linebacker today. We are focused on trying to win this season, and despite the potential to save nearly $6 million if we cut Franklin, we decided he’s worth the cap hit.

We do cut Adetomiwa Adebawore, however. The 2023 draft pick fell on draft day after he was a projected second-round pick, and it appeared Indianapolis got a steal selecting the defensive tackle on day three. But Adebawore hasn’t produced since entering the league and will save us $1.1 million.

Other cuts include: kicker Spencer Shrader, wide receiver Ashton Dulin, and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

Who to Resign?

The Colts and Jones both have an interest in signing a new deal, but his injury makes things complicated. Indianapolis will be cautious with the language in the contract to protect them from a potential reinjury. This could drive the relationship between the two.

But Jones’ best bet is resigning. He was in the middle of a career revival with the Colts and would like to stay in a familiar situation. If the two sides can’t agree to a deal, it’s been rumored that the Colts are willing to use the franchise tag, and that’s what we’re doing here.

The franchise tag will cost us a hefty $47.2 million.

To make up some money, we extend Michael Pittman, Johnathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson. We also restructure Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Bernhard Raimann. These moves help us gain $39.7 million in cap space.

We won’t be retaining Alec Pierce. With the franchise tag being used on Jones, Pierce becomes out of our range, but we work on filling his spot later.

Free Agency

We first started free agency with a trade. The Los Angeles Rams offered a third-round pick for Anthony Richardson, which we gladly accepted. Richardson hasn’t developed into the franchise quarterback the Colts one hoped he would be. With Indianapolis without a first-round pick, moving the former third-overall pick helps us rebuild some draft capital.

Jones being on the franchise tag and the Colts not having a first-round pick makes free agency rough. Indianapolis practically has to work towards a Super Bowl this season. With that being said, we go on a spending frenzy.

First, we agree to a one-year deal with edge rusher Joey Bosa. We’re able to agree with him on a replica of the deal he signed with the Buffalo Bills last season: one-year, $12 million.

We continue to add to the defense with two-year deals for safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Quay Walker. While risky, both players have immense upside and make an immediate impact on defense.

The final signing is receiver Jalen Nailor. While he doesn’t have the same boundary abilities as Pierce, he makes up for the speed lost with the departure of the breakout receiver.

The Draft

Round 2 Pick 47: EDGE Zion Young

With no first-round pick, we have to wait until day two for our first selection: Missouri edge rusher Zion Young. While there is more development needed as a pass rusher, Young’s measureables and skillset make him an immediate impact player against the run. His 6-foot-5 frame and long arms help him beat offensive linemen before they can get a hand on him.

While he’ll need time to develop to get to the quarterback, his technique, football iq, and measureables are sure to make sure he sees the field early. He’ll be an impact player against the run and will have time to develop as a pass rusher.

Round 3 Pick 78: WR Antonio Williams

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is a steal in the third round. He’s a long-term solution at wide receiver, and his skillset is sure to translate to the league. Maybe not as a superstar player, but Williams is sure to see the field and make an impact.

Despite being 5-foot-11, Williams can fill in on the outside across from Pittman. He plays big and is a physical receiver. The Clemson receiver isn’t afraid of the middle of the field, and he has reliable hands. Williams lacks top-end speed, but makes up for it with polished route running.

Round 3 Pick 93: ILB Taurean York

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York is my favorite pick of this three-round mock.

He is our future Franklin replacement. York is a leader. He commands the defense and has a veteran-like presence. York has natural football instincts and is all over the field.

The former three-star recruit is a sure tackler and has the quickness and reflexes that are shades of some NFL greats.

With so many positives, why is York a third-round pick? York is only 5-foot-10 and had a shorter arm length than what’s desired. His lack of size causes him to get swallowed up by bigger offensive linemen and he has problems getting off blocks.

But what York lacks in size, he makes up for with game feel. He is involved in the play from the second the ball is snapped. York’s good-enough speed and quick reflexes propel him into the play, and he has the chance to develop into being Franklin’s successor.

Recap

Additions

EDGE Joey Bosa

LB Quay Walker

S Jaquan Brisker

WR Jalen Nailor

EDGE Zion Young

WR Antonio Williams

LB Taurean York

Losses

WR Alec Pierce

CB Mekhi Blackmon

WR Ashton Dulin

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

K Spencer Shrader

QB Anthony Richardson

The offseason for the Colts can go in many ways, and it all depends on whether they can retain their veteran quarterback.

The commitment to trading for Gardner and losing their first-round pick for the next two seasons to go all in for 2025 didn’t work out.

Now with key pending free agents and some cap struggles, the Indianapolis will have to go all in a second year, or it will be time to tear it all down.