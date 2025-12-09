brand-logo
2026 NFL Draft Defensive Line Rankings: Auburn’s Keldric Faulk & Clemson’s Peter Woods Lead the Pack

ByTony Pauline

Dec 9, 2025 | 6:30 AM EST

2026 NFL Draft Defensive Line Rankings: Auburn’s Keldric Faulk & Clemson’s Peter Woods Lead the Pack

Essentials Inside The Story

  • 2026 DL class features upside but inconsistent production
  • Several breakout underclassmen rise while veterans go downhill
  • Top prospects offer versatility across multiple defensive schemes

The defensive line class for the 2026 NFL Draft has been a bit of an enigma this year. Prospects who were highly rated before the season failed to meet expectations, yet several underclassmen who saw little action one year ago have stepped to the forefront. The class has a lot of potential on paper, especially at the top, as it’s filled with large, athletic linemen who are effective in all facets of playing up front.

Here’s a look at the top eight defensive linemen who will be headlining the 2026 NFL Draft.

Keldric Faulk/DE/Auburn: Faulk was graded by NFL scouts as one of the top next-level prospects entering the season, regardless of position, despite being an underclassman. And while he played up to that billing at times in 2025, the 20-year-old was not as consistently dominant as scouts expected. He’s a big-bodied defensive end who possesses a great combination of athleticism, quickness, and strength.

He displays himself as a devastating pass rusher with the movement skills necessary to pursue the action laterally, then make plays in space. Faulk, who is much more than just the edge rusher many have pigeonhole him to be, comes with tremendous upside and the body type necessary to line up in a variety of defensive schemes.

Peter Woods/DT/Clemson: Woods is another big-bodied athlete who failed to live up to expectations this season. He’s incredibly quick, shows the ability to beat blockers off the snap, and possesses terrific change-of-direction skills that allow him to make plays all over the field. This 20-year-old tackle lined up at fullback for Clemson this season during short-yardage or goal-line situations and posted two rushing touchdowns. The problem for scouts is the lack of production, as Woods combined for 56 tackles the past two seasons and has just five sacks during his college career. He’s more bark than bite at this point, and if he enters the draft, teams will have to do a lot of digging.

Kayden McDonald/DT/Ohio State: McDonald rarely saw the field in 2024, as the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes had a pair of seniors at defensive tackle who were selected in last April’s draft. Yet he’s taken hold of the starting job this year, dominating play and being a nuisance for opponents. He’s slightly more athletic than former teammate Tyleik Williams, who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 28th pick of April’s draft, and is just as much of a playmaker as Williams. McDonald significantly improved as a run defender this season and has made an unexpected leap up draft boards.

A’Mauri Washington/DT/Oregon: Washington, another who played behind a first-round pick in 2024 (Derrick Harmon), is also benefiting from increased playing time as a starter this season. He has a body type similar to McDonald’s and equals the Ohio State junior as far as quickness off the snap and movement skills. Though not a disruptive force like McDonald, Washington has terrific upside potential on the inside of a four-man line.

LT Overton/DE/Alabama: An oversized defensive end who will get consideration in certain three-man fronts and even inside at tackle, Overton is a fiery player with great quickness. He possesses a terrific first step that allows him to beat blockers off the snap and shows a closing burst to the action. Overton shows speed moving in any direction and brings an athletic game to the field.

Anthony Smith/DE/Minnesota: Another disruptive force with scheme versatility, Smith is a tall defensive lineman who is a proven pass rusher. This season, he posted 13.5 TFLs as well as 10.5 sacks playing in the Gophers’ three-man line, and he shows the athleticism to make plays in any direction of the field. Smith struggles standing up against the run, but he has a frame that should get bigger and stronger in the future.

Caleb Banks/DT/Florida: Graded by scouts as a second-round prospect entering the season, Banks had his campaign interrupted by injury and played in just two late-season contests. The Florida Gators’ lineman is a tall, big-bodied defensive lineman who measures 6-foot-6 and almost 330 pounds, but he moves like a power forward on the football field and showed pass-rushing skill last year. He’s accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, which will have a big impact on where he’s eventually selected in the draft.

Zane Durant/DT/Penn State: Like the team he plays for, Durant is coming off a disappointing season. Explosive, intense, and athletic, Durant is a smaller three-technique/one-gap defensive line prospect who fires off the snap, plays with speed, and relentlessly chases the action. He measures just 6-foot-1 and a hair over 290 pounds and is unlikely to get bigger, yet Durant has potential in certain four-man fronts.

4.141stKeldric FaulkDEAuburn4Jr
4.131stPeter WoodsDTClemson3Jr
4.021-2Kayden McDonaldDTOhio State3Jr
3.971-2A’Mauri WashingtonDTOregon3Jr
3.932ndLT OvertonDEAlabama4Sr
3.832ndAnthony SmithDEMinnesota4Jr
3.822ndCaleb BanksDTFlorida5Sr
3.723rdZane DurantDTPenn State4Sr
3.683rdChristen MillerDTGeorgia4Jr
3.643rdQuincy Rhodes Jr.DEArkansas4Jr
3.623rdZxavian HarrisDTMississippi4Sr
3.593-4Dom OrangeDTIowa State4Sr
3.584thAkheem MesidorDEMiami-Fl5Sr
3.554thDarrell Jackson Jr.DTFlorida State5Sr
3.534thBear AlexanderDTOregon4Jr
3.485thGracen HaltonDTOklahoma4Sr
3.475thC.J. FiteDTArizona State3Jr
3.455thAlbert RegisDTTexas A&M5Sr
3.445thKeanu TanuvasaDTBYU4Jr
3.435thDontay CorleoneDTCincinnati5Sr
3.425thTim Keenan IIIDTAlabama5Sr
3.415thDamonic WilliamsDTOklahoma4Sr
3.405thLee HunterDTTexas Tech5Sr
3.396thRay BennyDTMichigan5Sr
3.386thDavid OkeDTArkansas4Jr
3.386thCole BrevardDTTexas5Sr
3.386thAnthony LucasDEUSC4Sr
3.376thAidan HubbardDENorthwestern5Sr
3.376thChris McClellanDTMissouri4Sr
3.366thDeven EasternDTMinnesota5Sr
3.366thMax LlewellynDEIowa5Sr
3.356thBrandon ClevelandDTNorth Carolina State4Sr
3.346thJackie MarshallDTBaylor5Sr
3.336thJordan van den BergDTGeorgia Tech5Sr
3.326thSkyler Gill-HowardDTTexas Tech5Sr
3.326thEthan BurkeDETexas4Sr
3.316thCam BallDTArkansas5Sr
3.306-7Jack PyburnDELSU4Sr
3.306-7DeMonte CapehartDTClemson6Sr
3.297thKaleb ProctorDTSE Louisiana4Sr
3.287thJames SmithDTAlabama3Jr
3.287thWesley WilliamsDEDuke4Jr
3.287thBobby Jamison-TravisDTAuburn5Sr
3.277-FAEthan HurkettDEIowa6Sr
3.277-FAKeanu WilliamsDTUCLA5Sr
3.26FABryson EasonDTTennessee5Sr
3.25FAWill WhitsonDTMississippi State6Sr
3.24FAGary Smith IIIDTUCLA5Sr
3.23FACarlos Allen Jr.DTHouston5Sr
3.22FAStephen DaleyDEIndiana4Sr
3.18FAKody HuismanDTVirgina Tech5Sr
3.17FAAaron GravesDTIowa4Sr
3.16FATyre WestDTTennessee4Sr
3.12FADayon HayesDETexas A&M6Sr
3.11FAEric O’NeillDERutgers5Sr
3.11FADavid GustaDTKentucky5Sr
3.09FAMonkell GoodwineDTSouth Carolina5Sr
3.09FAKameron HamiltonDETulane4Sr
3.08FAZaimir HawkDTIowa State3So
3.07FAKhordae SydnorDEVanderbilt6Sr
3.07FADamian IlalioDTKansas State5Sr
3.06FACorey WalkerDEWisconsin5Sr
3.06FAJames Thompson Jr.DTIllinois5Sr
3.05FATyler OnyedimDTTexas A&M6Sr
3.05FAJacobian Guillory IIDTLSU6Sr
3.05FAJalen Logan-ReddingDTMinnesota5Sr
3.04FAAmari McNeillDTColorado5Sr
3.04FATravali PriceDTNorth Carolina State5Sr
3.03FAJared DawsonDTNotre Dame5Sr
3.03FARene KongaDTLouisville6Sr
3.02FAJahmeer CarterDTVirginia6Sr
3.02FAJehiem OatisDTColorado3Jr
3.02FAJayden SimonDTUConn6Sr
3.01FATre WilliamsDTMichigan5Sr

