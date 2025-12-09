2026 NFL Draft Edge/Pass Rusher Rankings: Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. Narrowly Tops Texas Tech’s David Bailey at No. 1

Essentials Inside The Story 2026 draft class for pass rushers are loaded with explosive edge talent

Several risers like Cashius Howell boost stock after standout seasons

Explore the edge rankings, with Rueben Nain Jr. and David Bailey leading

In a league where a premium is put on throwing the football, players who disrupt the passer are sought out in earnest. Whether it be in the draft, through free agency, or luring players out of retirement, edge rushers are premium for every defense in the NFL. If your team needs a player such as this, you’re in luck! The 2026 NFL Draft is packed with defenders who disrupt the action and terrorize opposing signal callers off the edge.

For now, I have draftable grades on 27 edge rushers; here’s the ranking and a write-up on the top eight.

Rueben Bain Jr./Miami: The stats are not eye-popping, as Bain posted just 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks this season. Yet the newly minted ACC Defensive Player of the Year was a disruptive force who showed a lot of improvement in his game. Bain explodes off the snap and shows great speed up the field as well as the ability to flatten from the back side, then quickly close to the action. Bain is not a very big defensive end and lacks bulk, which showed up as he struggled getting off blocks this season, yet in the proper four-man front, he will impact a defense on Sundays.

David Bailey/Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hit a home run when they lured Bailey away from Stanford, as the senior has been one of the nation’s best pass rushers this season. Including this weekend’s Big 12 title game, Bailey has accounted for 13.5 sacks as well as 17.5 TFLs. He was also credited with five tackles during Saturday’s victory over BYU. He’s an athletic defender who can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance on occasion. Though he’s under 250 pounds, Bailey is strong and shows the ability to hold his ground or discard blocks from larger offensive linemen. He’s also athletic, making plays in all directions of the field or dropping off the line to cover passes. Entering the season graded as a mid-second-round choice, Bailey presently projects in the top half of Round 1.

T.J. Parker/Clemson: Like the entirety of the Clemson football program, Parker was a bitter disappointment this season. His five sacks were the lowest total of his Clemson career and less than half the amount from a year ago. Parker did show a lot of explosion, athleticism, and speed up the field this season, and he’s another who can be used out of a three-point stance or standing over tackle. This Clemson Tigers product comes with scheme versatility, yet his disappointing results will be a topic NFL teams will want to discuss if he enters the NFL draft.

Cashius Howell/Texas A&M: After a career season, Howell has improved his draft stock more than any other pass rusher in the nation. Entering the season graded as a mid-Day 3 pick, the Aggies DE has moved into first-round conversations after 11.5 sacks and 14 TFLs. Yet he does more than make plays up the field, as his six pass breakups are proof that Howell is more than capable of dropping off the line and making plays when the ball is in the air. He may be tapped out physically, yet Howell should be an outstanding outside linebacker in a 3-4 alignment on Sundays.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr./Ohio State: Jackson showed plenty of flashes in 2024, when he was rotated on a Buckeyes defensive line that had four players selected in the draft. Stepping onto the field as a full-time starter this season, the junior elevated his game and was a true game-impacting player.

His 10 TFLs and 5.5 sacks tell a fraction of the story, as Jackson consistently forced the action, splitting blocks to penetrate the line of scrimmage and forcing quarterbacks to leave the pocket or reset their feet and deliver the throw. Jackson is just scratching the surface of his ability and could be a definite first-round pick in 2027 if he hangs around for another season.

Matayo Uiagalelei/Oregon: Despite not meeting expectations, Uiagalelei is a natural pass rusher with excellent size, athleticism, and intensity. He’s another who stands over tackle or comes out of a three-point stance, and besides outstanding quickness, Uiagalelei shows terrific hand technique to protect himself from blocks. Given the depth at the pass-rushing spot in the 2026 NFL Draft, coupled with his somewhat disappointing campaign, Uiagalelei may be best returning to Oregon for another season.

Josh Josephs/Tennessee: Josephs is another who watched his draft stock soar, almost two full rounds, after a terrific season. His pedestrian stats that included six TFLs and four sacks were deceptive, as Josephs consistently disrupted the action behind the line of scrimmage, harassing quarterbacks and forcing ball carriers to alter the course of runs. He’s an athletic pass rusher with long arms and another who is best at outside linebacker in a 3-4 alignment.

Damon Wilson II/Missouri: The Georgia transfer, presently embroiled in a legal battle with the Bulldogs over his move to Missouri, really elevated his game this season. Wilson went from “wait-and-see” player to Day 2 prospect after a season of nine sacks and 9.5 TFLs. He’s athletic and moves well, but he also gets washed by blocks and struggles to defend the run. Unless he needs the money to pay the Georgia claims, Wilson would be best off returning to Missouri for another season and improving his play against the run.

